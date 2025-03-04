MWC 2025: Infinix Showcases Colour Changing And Solar Charging Technologies For Smartphones

MWC 2025: Infinix introduced the E-Color Shift 2.0 and SolarEnergy-Reserving smartphone technologies at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The Infinix E-Color Shift technology was showcased last year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. The main highlight of this innovation is AI-backed customisation support. The SolarEnergy-Reserving technology is said to use ambient light to extend battery life. Additionally, the Chinese mobile manufacturer has introduced the Infinix Note 50 series in Indonesia, which will succeed last year's Note 40 series. Ahead of the MWC, the company also presented the ZERO Series Mini Tri-Fold—a concept device that combines the triple foldable mechanism with a standard-sized smartphone.

Infinix E-Color Shift 2.0

The Infinix E-Color Shift 2.0 is a smartphone technology that allows the back panel of a device to change and display vibrant colours without consuming power. The company explains how this new smartphone technology enables AI-driven customisations, relying on external stimuli and user preferences.

Infinix claims that users can make 30 unique combinations using six dynamic patterns and six colour palettes in the E-Color Shift 2.0. Additionally, the colour of the back panel can also be changed using AI-powered modules. Moreover, the colour of the back panel can be customised based on factors like weather, wallpaper, and surroundings. The company also claims that the E-Color Shift 2.0 technology can offer improved colour depth and segmentation.

Infinix SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology

Infinix claims that the SolarEnergy-Reserving technology offers a sustainable and efficient method to extend battery life. The SolarEnergy-Reserving technology includes an advanced perovskite photovoltaic technology with intelligent AI algorithms. This helps to harness and optimise light energy efficiently depending on various environments.

In picture: Infinix's Solar Charging Tech (Infinix)

The company also says that this smartphone technology captures indoor and outdoor light and converts it into electricity. The light is stored in a prototype phone case. This case transfers the stored power to the handset via separate contact points and AI-backed algorithms. This allows the handset to acquire power in real-time and enables it to store up to 2W energy. Notably, the energy storage capacity of this technology can be improved in the future, the company added.

Moreover, Infinix claims that the "Sunflower" Wireless Charging is inspired by heliotropic plants, which dynamically adjust themselves to indoor lighting conditions. This technology could also be used in wearables and digital devices for more sustainable power solutions.