MWC 2025: HMD Announces Feature Phones, Barca-Themed Smartphones, And More

Hyderabad: Finnish company Human Mobile Devices (HMD) introduced new feature phones alongside FC Barcelona-themed smartphones and a pair of earbuds at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The smartphone lineup includes HMD Fusion X1, designed to keep younger users safe on the web.

The HMD 2660 Flip, HMD 130 Music, and HMD 150 Music resemble the company's classic feature phones while offering 4G support. The HMD Barca 3210 is a themed version of the Nokia 3210 feature phone, whereas the HMD Barca Fusion appears to be a themed version of the new HMD Fusion X1. Let's take a detailed look at these devices.

MWC 2025: New HMD Smartphones

HMD Fusion X1: This smartphone is designed for young users, including teenagers, to explore the internet safely. It comes loaded with HMD Xplora parental control features, including real-time location sharing, contact approval, app limitations, and more. The device sports a 90Hz HD screen, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, a 108MP + 2MP rear camera setup, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

HMD Xplora includes new parental features (Image Credits: HMD)

HMD Barca Fusion: This device comes with a 108MP dual rear camera setup. While the company has yet to reveal the full sheet of specifications, the device appears to be a themed version of Fusion X1. The Barca Fusion comes with exclusive themed content, which includes the FC Barcelona app, sounds, wallpapers, and greetings from the club's current team. It also comes with a case featuring the signature of the company's players.

HMD Barca 3210 and HMD Barca Fusion (Image Credits: HMD)

MWC 2025: New HMD Feature Phones

HMD 2660 Flip: This feature phone sports a flip style and comes in Cosy Black, Twilight Violet, and Raspberry Red colour options. It sports a 2.8-inch QVGA primary screen, a 1.77-inch cover screen, a T9 dialer, a 0.3MP single camera with LED flash, and the ability to flip to answer calls. The HMD 2660 Flip comes with 48MB RAM, 128MB storage (expandable up to 32GB with a micro SD card), an in-built FM Radio, a 1,450mAh removable battery, and USB Type-C charging.

HMD 2660 Flip (Image Credits: HMD)

HMD 130 Music and 150 Music: Featuring retro aesthetics and a focus on music playback, these two phones come with a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 8MB RAM, and 16MB internal storage (expandable up to 32GB with a micro SD card), a 2,500mAh removable battery, and USB Type-C charging support. For music playback, both devices come with a 2W speaker on the back, dedicated music buttons on the side, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the bottom. While the HMD 130 has a dual torch at the top, the HMD 150 swaps it for a QVGA camera with a torch.

HMD Music 130 and HMD Music 150 (Image Credits: HMD)

HMD Barca 3210: This feature phone appears to be a themed version of the classic Nokia 3210. The device comes with an FC Barecelona-themed version of the classic Snake game, just like the Barca Fusion smartphone. The HMD Barca 3210 sports 4G connectivity and a single rear camera with an LED flash.

HMD Barca 3210 (Image Credits: HMD)

MWC 2025: New HMD Earbuds

HMD Amped Buds: These are the world’s first earbuds with a 1,600mAh reverse charging case that can wirelessly charge compatible smartphones, such as the HMD Skyline and certain iPhones. HMD Amped Buds come with Active Noise Cancellation, Equalisation Control via a dedicated app, Environmental Noise Cancellation, and a comfortable hinge design.

HMD Amped Buds (Image Credits: HMD)

