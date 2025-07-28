ETV Bharat / technology

Musk Says Samsung Will Produce Tesla's AI6 Chip At US Plant

Seoul: Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has said Samsung Electronics will manufacture the US electric vehicle maker's next-generation AI6 chip at its semiconductor plant in the state of Texas. Musk made the announcement on Sunday (U.S. time) on his social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, stating, "The strategic importance of this is hard to overstate.”

He added that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which has just completed its design phase, will initially produce the AI5 chip in Taiwan, reports Yonhap news agency.

Musk also said Samsung, which currently manufactures the AI4 chip, has agreed to allow Tesla to collaborate in efforts to maximise manufacturing efficiency.

Tesla's AI6 chip is designed to be scalable — small enough for use in humanoid robots and self-driving cars but powerful enough for artificial intelligence (AI) data centre.