Musk Says He Plans To Sue Apple For Not Featuring X Or Grok Among Its Top Apps

Hyderabad: Elon Musk says he plans to sue Apple for not featuring X (formerly Twitter) and Grok in its top-recommended apps list on the App Store. Accusing Apple of foul play, Musk emphasised that both the apps already rank high on the store, but neither makes it to the 'Must Have' section.

"Hey Apple App Store, why do you refuse to put either X or Grok in your 'Must have' section when X is the #1 news app in the world and Grok is #5 among all apps?" Musk said in a post on X. "Are you playing politics? What gives? Inquiring minds want to know."

Both the social media platform X and AI chatbot Grok are owned by Musk's artificial intelligence company xAI.

At the time of writing, we found X listed at #1 in the Top Free News apps list in the US and in India. Grok was ranked #2 in the Top Free Productivity apps list in the US and #11 in India. In the overall Top Free Apps list, Grok ranks at #6 and X ranks at #44 in the US. In India, Grok ranks at #92 while X doesn't even make it to the top 100. ChatGPT, on the other hand, consistently ranks in the top 10 in different categories in India and the US.

Musk also raised questions over editorial picks of Apple. He asked, "..why is ChatGPT literally in every list where you have editorial control?"

While consistently high ranking of ChatGPT could be the reason why the app finds itself in such lists, Musk thinks otherwise. He could be hinting towards the deal Apple made with OpenAI for ChatGPT integration in the iPhone last year and why Apple has a reason to prioritise Sam Altman's chatbot over Grok.

At WWDC 2024, Apple announced the integration of ChatGPT into the iPhone, which 'disappointed' Musk. At the time, he had said that if OpenAI comes to the iPhone's OS, the devices will no longer be allowed in his companies.

Apple has faced various antitrust violation allegations in recent years, including a US court ruling in favour of Epic Games and two major fines from the European Union—€500 million for restricting app makers and nearly $2 billion for favouring its own music service over competitors like Spotify. If Musk decides to drag Apple to court, it will add another antitrust case in the iPhone maker's name.