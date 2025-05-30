Music, Stickers, And Collages: WhatsApp Status Is Getting New Instagram-Inspired Features

Hyderabad: Meta has announced a set of new WhatsApp features aimed at enhancing Status, giving users more tools to express themselves through collaging, music, stickers, and more. WhatsApp will start to roll out the features soon. However, it would take some months for the feature to reach everyone globally.

Notably, the new WhatsApp Status features are not entirely new but have been borrowed from Instagram, in a typical Meta fashion, just like the Status functionality of the application itself, which allows users to post disappearing photos, videos, and text posts. The newly added features make WhatsApp Status more like Instagram Stories. Let's take a detailed look.

WhatsApp Status: New Features

Meta has announced a total of four new features for WhatsApp Status, including Layout, More with Music, Photo Stickers, and Add Yours.

Layout: This feature lets users turn up to six of their pictures into a collage. The in-built editing tools allow users to control how they want their collage to look, enhancing visual appeal and multi-image storytelling. In Instagram, the Layout feature sits alongside Boomerang, allowing users to either make a collage with their existing pictures or click fresh new pictures from the Story interface.

More with Music: This feature will let WhatsApp users share a song to their Status or turn any song into a music sticker and add it to a separate status post.

Photo Stickers: This feature lets users turn a photo into a sticker and add it to their WhatsApp Status. Users will get access to the editing feature for control over the size and shape of such stickers.

Add Yours: Added in Instagram not very long ago, the Add Yours sticker lets users share a picture and invite friends in on the conversation, prompting them to add something to their Stories in response. The same feature is now being added to WhatsApp Status, giving users more reasons to interact with each other.