MSI Announces AMD- And Intel-Powered Handheld Gaming Consoles And New Range Of Laptops

Hyderabad: MSI on Tuesday announced a new range of AI-powered laptops and two new handheld gaming consoles at the 2025 Computer Show held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre. MSI is offering consumers the option to choose between AMD and Intel chipsets for both the gaming consoles and the laptops.
MSI Handheld Gaming Consoles
The newly introduced handheld gaming consoles from MSI—Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition and Claw A8—come with an 8-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6-cell 80Whr Li-Polymer battery, and 2x2W speakers. The Polar Tempest Edition is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, paired with LPDDR5x-8533 memory and Intel Arc 140V GPU. Meanwhile, the A8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, paired with LPDDR5-800 memory and AMD Radeon Graphics.
The Intel model features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4, whereas the AMD model comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. MSI has yet to reveal the pricing of both devices. The following table showcases the specifications of both the Claw 8 models:
|Feature
|Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition
|Claw A8 BZ2EM
|Processor
|Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V
|AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home
|Windows 11 Home
|Memory
|32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
|LPDDR5x-8000 onboard, up to 24GB, dual channel
|Display
|8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
|8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
|Graphics
|Intel Arc 140V GPU
|AMD Radeon Graphics
|Storage Slots
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|Sensor
|6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader
|6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader
|Audio
|2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready
|2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready
|USB Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0)
|2 x USB4 Type-C / DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt 4 Compatible)
|Card Reader
|1 x microSD Card Reader
|1 x microSD Card Reader
|Communication
|Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
|Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3
|Battery
|6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr
|6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr
|Dimension
|299 x 126 x 24 mm
|299.5 x 126.2 x 24 mm
|Weight
|795 grams
|765 grams
New MSI Laptops
The new range of MSI laptops includes the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, and the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport editions.
The Prestige 13 AI+ is ultra-portable with a 13.3-inch OLED display; the Stealth A16 AI+ is designed for gaming, featuring a high-refresh 240Hz display and powerful RTX 5070 GPU; and the Prestige 16 AI+ offers a larger UHD+ screen and enhanced storage options. The complete specifications of all three laptops are as follows:
|Feature
|Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition
|Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
|Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
|Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V
|AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Processor
|Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Windows 11 Home / Pro
|Memory
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
|DDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GB
|Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
|Display
|13.3" 2.8K OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P3
|16" QHD+ OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 600, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P3
|16" UHD+ OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 600, 100% DCI-P3
|Graphics
|Intel Arc 140V GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7)
|Intel Arc 140V GPU
|Storage Slots
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
|2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
|Keyboard
|Single Backlit (Gold) with Copilot Key
|Per-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot Key
|Single Backlit (Red) with Copilot Key
|Audio
|2 × 2W Speakers / DTS Audio Processing / 3 Mic Array
|6 Speakers (2 × 2W + 4 × 2W Woofers) / Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance
|2 × 2W Speakers / DTS Audio Processing / 3 Mic Array
|USB Ports
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 / 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A
|1 x USB4 Type-C / 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|2 x Thunderbolt 4 / 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
|Card Reader
|1 x microSD Card Reader
|N/A
|1 x SD Card Reader
|Video Output
|1 x HDMI 2.1 / 2 x Thunderbolt 4
|1 x HDMI 2.1 / 1 x USB4 Type-C
|1 x HDMI 2.1 / 2 x Thunderbolt 4
|Communication
|Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) / Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4
|Gigabit Ethernet / Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
|Webcam
|IR 5MP (30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3DNR+
|IR FHD (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3DNR+
|IR 5MP (30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3DNR+
|Security
|Microsoft Pluton Security / dTPM 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|fTPM 2.0 / Microsoft Pluton / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Kensington Lock
|Microsoft Pluton Security / dTPM 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
|Battery
|4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75Whr
|4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
|Dimension (mm)
|299 x 210 x 16.9
|355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95
|358.4 x 254.4 x 16.85~18.95
|Weight
|990 grams
|2.1 Kg
|1.5 Kg