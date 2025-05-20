MSI Announces AMD- And Intel-Powered Handheld Gaming Consoles And New Range Of Laptops

Hyderabad: MSI on Tuesday announced a new range of AI-powered laptops and two new handheld gaming consoles at the 2025 Computer Show held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre. MSI is offering consumers the option to choose between AMD and Intel chipsets for both the gaming consoles and the laptops.

MSI Handheld Gaming Consoles

The newly introduced handheld gaming consoles from MSI—Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition and Claw A8—come with an 8-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6-cell 80Whr Li-Polymer battery, and 2x2W speakers. The Polar Tempest Edition is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, paired with LPDDR5x-8533 memory and Intel Arc 140V GPU. Meanwhile, the A8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, paired with LPDDR5-800 memory and AMD Radeon Graphics.

New handheld gaming consoles from MSI (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via MSI)

The Intel model features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4, whereas the AMD model comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. MSI has yet to reveal the pricing of both devices. The following table showcases the specifications of both the Claw 8 models:

Feature Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition Claw A8 BZ2EM Processor Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Memory 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package LPDDR5x-8000 onboard, up to 24GB, dual channel Display 8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel 8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel Graphics Intel Arc 140V GPU AMD Radeon Graphics Storage Slots 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 1 x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Sensor 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader 6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader Audio 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready 2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready USB Ports 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0) 2 x USB4 Type-C / DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt 4 Compatible) Card Reader 1 x microSD Card Reader 1 x microSD Card Reader Communication Intel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3 Battery 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr 6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr Dimension 299 x 126 x 24 mm 299.5 x 126.2 x 24 mm Weight 795 grams 765 grams

New MSI Laptops

The new range of MSI laptops includes the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, and the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport editions.

New laptops from MSI (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via MSI)

The Prestige 13 AI+ is ultra-portable with a 13.3-inch OLED display; the Stealth A16 AI+ is designed for gaming, featuring a high-refresh 240Hz display and powerful RTX 5070 GPU; and the Prestige 16 AI+ offers a larger UHD+ screen and enhanced storage options. The complete specifications of all three laptops are as follows: