MSI Announces AMD- And Intel-Powered Handheld Gaming Consoles And New Range Of Laptops

MSI Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition features an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor, and the Claw A8 sports an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor.

The new MSI consoles feature 8-inch 120Hz screen (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via MSI)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 3:03 PM IST

Updated : May 20, 2025 at 3:35 PM IST

4 Min Read

Hyderabad: MSI on Tuesday announced a new range of AI-powered laptops and two new handheld gaming consoles at the 2025 Computer Show held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre. MSI is offering consumers the option to choose between AMD and Intel chipsets for both the gaming consoles and the laptops.

MSI Handheld Gaming Consoles

The newly introduced handheld gaming consoles from MSI—Claw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest Edition and Claw A8—come with an 8-inch Full HD+ display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6-cell 80Whr Li-Polymer battery, and 2x2W speakers. The Polar Tempest Edition is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 258V, paired with LPDDR5x-8533 memory and Intel Arc 140V GPU. Meanwhile, the A8 is powered by an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, paired with LPDDR5-800 memory and AMD Radeon Graphics.

New handheld gaming consoles from MSI
New handheld gaming consoles from MSI (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via MSI)

The Intel model features Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4, whereas the AMD model comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3. MSI has yet to reveal the pricing of both devices. The following table showcases the specifications of both the Claw 8 models:

FeatureClaw 8 AI+ Polar Tempest EditionClaw A8 BZ2EM
ProcessorIntel Core Ultra 7 processor 258VAMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme Processor
Operating SystemWindows 11 HomeWindows 11 Home
Memory32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on PackageLPDDR5x-8000 onboard, up to 24GB, dual channel
Display8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel8" FHD+ (1920 x 1200), 16:10, Touchscreen, 120Hz, 100% sRGB, 500nits, VRR, IPS-Level panel
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPUAMD Radeon Graphics
Storage Slots1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x NVMe M.2 2280 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4
Sensor6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader6-Axis IMU Vibration Motor / Fingerprint Reader
Audio2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready2 × 2W Speakers / 1× Audio combo jack / DTS Audio Processing / Hi-Res Audio ready
USB Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4 (DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0)2 x USB4 Type-C / DisplayPort / Power Delivery 3.0 (Thunderbolt 4 Compatible)
Card Reader1 x microSD Card Reader1 x microSD Card Reader
CommunicationIntel Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.3
Battery6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr6-Cell, Li-Polymer, 80Whr
Dimension299 x 126 x 24 mm299.5 x 126.2 x 24 mm
Weight795 grams765 grams

New MSI Laptops

The new range of MSI laptops includes the Prestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e Edition, the Stealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, and the Prestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport editions.

New laptops from MSI
New laptops from MSI (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via MSI)

The Prestige 13 AI+ is ultra-portable with a 13.3-inch OLED display; the Stealth A16 AI+ is designed for gaming, featuring a high-refresh 240Hz display and powerful RTX 5070 GPU; and the Prestige 16 AI+ offers a larger UHD+ screen and enhanced storage options. The complete specifications of all three laptops are as follows:

FeaturePrestige 13 AI+ Ukiyo-e EditionStealth A16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG MotorsportPrestige 16 AI+ Mercedes-AMG Motorsport
ProcessorUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288VAMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 ProcessorUp to Intel Core Ultra 9 processor 288V
Operating SystemWindows 11 Home / ProWindows 11 Home / ProWindows 11 Home / Pro
MemoryUp to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on PackageDDR5, 2 slots, up to 96GBUp to 32GB LPDDR5x-8533 Memory on Package
Display13.3" 2.8K OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 500, 100% DCI-P316" QHD+ OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 600, 240Hz, 100% DCI-P316" UHD+ OLED, 16:10, HDR True Black 600, 100% DCI-P3
GraphicsIntel Arc 140V GPUNVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU (8GB GDDR7)Intel Arc 140V GPU
Storage Slots1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x41 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x42 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4
KeyboardSingle Backlit (Gold) with Copilot KeyPer-Key RGB Gaming Keyboard by SteelSeries with Copilot KeySingle Backlit (Red) with Copilot Key
Audio2 × 2W Speakers / DTS Audio Processing / 3 Mic Array6 Speakers (2 × 2W + 4 × 2W Woofers) / Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance2 × 2W Speakers / DTS Audio Processing / 3 Mic Array
USB Ports2 x Thunderbolt 4 / 1 x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A1 x USB4 Type-C / 2 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A2 x Thunderbolt 4 / 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A
Card Reader1 x microSD Card ReaderN/A1 x SD Card Reader
Video Output1 x HDMI 2.1 / 2 x Thunderbolt 41 x HDMI 2.1 / 1 x USB4 Type-C1 x HDMI 2.1 / 2 x Thunderbolt 4
CommunicationIntel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4Gigabit Ethernet (2.5GbE) / Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4Gigabit Ethernet / Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 BE1750, Bluetooth v5.4
WebcamIR 5MP (30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3DNR+IR FHD (30fps@1080p) with HDR & 3DNR+IR 5MP (30fps@1944p) with HDR & 3DNR+
SecurityMicrosoft Pluton Security / dTPM 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / Kensington LockfTPM 2.0 / Microsoft Pluton / Webcam Shutter / Fingerprint Reader / Kensington LockMicrosoft Pluton Security / dTPM 2.0 / Fingerprint Reader / Webcam Shutter / Kensington Lock
Battery4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 75Whr4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr
Dimension (mm)299 x 210 x 16.9355.8 x 259.7 x 19.95358.4 x 254.4 x 16.85~18.95
Weight990 grams2.1 Kg1.5 Kg

