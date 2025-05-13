Motorola Razr 60 Ultra With 7-Inch Foldable Screen, 3x50MP Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specs

Hyderabad: Motorola has announced the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra in India. The clamshell foldable device comes equipped with a 4-inch cover display and a 7-inch inner screen. The highlights of the device include a flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, a 50MP + 50MP dual rear camera setup, a 50MP selfie camera, and a 4,700mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging capabilities. The new Ultra model joins the Razr 60 in the country. Notably, this device was launched in the global market alongside the base variant in April.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra: India Price, Availability

The new Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is priced at Rs 99,999 for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. Consumers can utilise bank offers to avail Rs 10,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price of the phone down to Rs 89,999.

The device comes in Mountain Trail colour with FSC-certified wood finish, Rio Red colour with premium leather finish, and Scarab colour with alcantara finish. The new Razr 60 Ultra will be available to buy in the country starting May 21 at 12 PM IST via Amazon, Reliance Digital, Motorola's official website, and select offline retail stores.

Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Features, Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra sports a 7-inch LTPO pOLED foldable display with support for 1.5K (1,224 x 2,992 pixels) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 4,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision. It sports a 4-inch LTPO pOLED cover screen, which supports 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection. The phone comes with IP48 rating for dust and water resistance.

The new Razr 60 Ultra is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI and promises to offer three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates. The device also features Moto AI 2.0 suite and Gemini integration.

In the camera department, the Razr 60 Ultra sports a dual 50MP camera system, featuring a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. It also sports another 50MP camera on the front. It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery and supports 68W fast wired charging, 30W fast wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.