Motorola Razr 60, Razr 60 Ultra With pOLED Foldable Screens Launched Globally: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Motorola Razr 60 series globally. The latest foldable series comes in two models: Motorola Razr 60 and Motorola Razr 60 Ultra. Both devices boast pOLED LTPO internal displays, dual rear camera setups, and Moto AI features.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset, which is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 60 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset. Both devices come with an IP48 rating with dust and water resistance. Notably, the Motorola Razr 60 series is the successor of the Motorola Razr 50 series.

Motorola Razr 60 Series: Price, Availability

In the US, the Motorola Razr 60 starts at $699 (around Rs 60,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, whereas the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is priced at $1,399 (around Rs 1.1 lakh) for the sole 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. In the US and Canada, both devices are available for pre-order on May 7, 2025. Deliveries for the standard model will commence from May 15, 2025, while the Ultra model will be available for deliveries on June 3, 2025.

The Motorola Razr 60 is available in nylon, leather, and acetate finishes featuring Pantone colours: Gibraltar Sea, Spring Bud, Lightest Sky, and Parfait Pink. Meanwhile, the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra is available in wood, satin, and leather finishes wrapped in four Pantone colours: Rio Red, Scarab, Mountain Trail, and Cabaret.

Motorola Razr 60 Series: Specifications

The Motorola Razr 60 sports a 6.9-inch pOLED FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels) internal display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. A 3.6-inch pOLED display is present on the outside with 1,056 x 1,066 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,700 nits. Both displays have a Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

The handset comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and a 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support and a 13MP ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and macro mode support. The Razr 60 features a 32MP front-facing camera. It houses a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. The phone runs Hello UI based on Android 15 out of the box.

The Motorola Razr 60 Ultra features a 7-inch pOLED LTPO Super HD (2,992 x 1,224 pixels) resolution internal display with a 165Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 4,500 nits. On the outside, the Razr 60 Ultra has a 4-inch LTPO pOLED display with 1,272 x 1,080 pixels resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Both displays have Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic protection.

It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with Qualcomm Adreno and Heagon NPUs, paired with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. For optics, the Razr 60 Ultra boasts a dual rear camera unit which includes a 50MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS support, and a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.0 aperture. The handset features a 50MP front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture on the inner display. It is packed with a 4,700mAh battery with 68W fast wired, 30W wireless, and 5W reverse charging support. The handset runs Hello UI based on Android 15 out of the box.

Here’s a comparative table of the Motorola Razr 60 and Razr 60 Ultra specifications:

Specification Motorola Razr 60 Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Internal Display 6.9-inch pOLED LTPO FHD+ (2,640 x 1,080 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness 7-inch pOLED LTPO Super HD (2,992 x 1,224 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate, 4,500 nits brightness External Display 3.6-inch pOLED (1,056 x 1,066 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 1,700 nits brightness 4-inch LTPO pOLED (1,272 x 1,080 pixels), 165Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits brightness Display Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic Processor 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7400X 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite with Qualcomm Adreno and Heagon NPUs RAM 8GB LPDDR4X 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 2.2 1TB UFS 4.0 Rear Cameras 50MP + 13MP 50MP + 50MP Front Camera 32MP 50MP Battery 4,500mAh, 30W fast wired, 15W wireless charging 4,700mAh, 68W fast wired, 30W wireless, 5W reverse charging Operating System Hello UI based on Android 15 Hello UI based on Android 15

