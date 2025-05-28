Motorola Razr 60 Foldable Phone Launched In India For Rs 49,999: Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Motorola on Wednesday launched the new Razr 60 smartphone in India. The clamshell-foldable device comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display. Featuring an IP48 certification for dust and water resistance, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. Other highlights of the device include a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.
Motorola Razr 60 price in India, availability
The Motorola Razr 60 comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 49,999. It will be available for purchase on June 4 at 12:00 PM IST. The device can be purchased via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores.
The new foldable arrives in three colour options with distinct textures. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea option features a fabric-like finish, the Pantone Sprind Bud features a vegan-leather finish, and the Pantone Lightest Sky features a marble-like finish.
Motorola Razr 60 specifications, features
The Motorola Razr 60 comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED LTPO main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display sports a 1066x1056 pixel resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1,700 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.
The new clamshell-foldable from Motorola sports two rear cameras, which include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and Quad Pixel technology in addition to a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera. The device sports a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboCharging and 15W wireless charging.
The Motorola Razr 60 phone ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top. In addition to lots of personalisation options for the cover screen, the software packs a lot of Moto AI features and Gemini integration. The device is IP48-rated for dust and water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.