Motorola Razr 60 Foldable Phone Launched In India For Rs 49,999: Specifications, Features

Hyderabad: Motorola on Wednesday launched the new Razr 60 smartphone in India. The clamshell-foldable device comes with a 6.9-inch pOLED main screen and a 3.6-inch pOLED cover display. Featuring an IP48 certification for dust and water resistance, the phone draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging support. Other highlights of the device include a 50MP dual rear camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera.

Motorola Razr 60 price in India, availability

The Motorola Razr 60 comes in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, priced at Rs 49,999. It will be available for purchase on June 4 at 12:00 PM IST. The device can be purchased via Flipkart, the Motorola India website, and select retail stores.

The cover display on Razr 60 acts as the secondary viewfinder (Image Credits: Motorola)

The new foldable arrives in three colour options with distinct textures. The Pantone Gibraltar Sea option features a fabric-like finish, the Pantone Sprind Bud features a vegan-leather finish, and the Pantone Lightest Sky features a marble-like finish.

Motorola Razr 60 specifications, features

The Motorola Razr 60 comes with a 6.9-inch Full HD+ pOLED LTPO main display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, 120 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support. The 3.63-inch pOLED cover display sports a 1066x1056 pixel resolution, up to 90Hz refresh rate, 1,700 nits peak brightness, HDR10 support, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400X chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Users can also customise their Razr 60 cover screen (Image Credits: Motorola)

The new clamshell-foldable from Motorola sports two rear cameras, which include a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and Quad Pixel technology in addition to a 13MP ultrawide-angle camera. The device sports a 32MP selfie shooter on the front. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 30W TurboCharging and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Razr 60 phone ships with Android 15-based Hello UI skin on top. In addition to lots of personalisation options for the cover screen, the software packs a lot of Moto AI features and Gemini integration. The device is IP48-rated for dust and water resistance and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.