Motorola G96 5G With 144Hz pOLED Display, 50MP Sony Camera Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the new Motorola G96 5G smartphone in India. The device takes inspiration from the Edge-series handsets and comes with a curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a slim form factor with vegan leather design, four Pantone-curated colours and finish options, a 5,500mAh battery, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The device comes equipped with signature Motorola features, such as Smart Connect and Moto AI. Let's take a detailed look at the price, availability, and specifications of the device.

Motorola G96 5G: Price in India, Availability

The Motorola G96 5G arrives in two storage variants. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 17,999, whereas the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 19,999.

The phone arrives in four Pantone colour options—Greener Pastures, Cattleya Orchid, Ashleigh Blue, and Dresden Blue. It will be available to buy from July 16 in India via Flipkart and the Motorola India website.

Motorola G96 5G: Specifications, Features

The Motorola G96 5G features a 6.67-inch 3D curved pOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1600 nits brightness. The 10-bit panel comes with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, and Water Touch technology.

The Motorola G96 5G arrives in four colour options (Image Credits: ETV Bharat via Motorola)

The Motorola G95 5G draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage. It is backed by a 5,500mAh battery, which claims to last up to 42 hours of usage, 32 hours of video playback, 35 hours of phone calls, or 119 hours of music playback. It supports 33W TurboPower fast charging.

The phone runs Android 15 and promises 3 years of SMR updates. It comes with Smart Connect to establish a seamless connection between the smartphone and a laptop, tablet, or TV, enabling cross-device search, phone mirroring, and file sharing. Other highlighting software features of the phone include:

AI Photo Enhancement, powered by Moto AI

Family Space 3.0 to create a "safe space" for kids

ThinkShield Protection 3.0 and Moto Secure 3.0 for privacy and security measures

Physical Motion Gestures to control phone functions

The new Motorola smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The phone sports a 32MP selfie camera, placed in a hole punch, which can also shoot 4K videos. The Motorola G96 5G also sports dual stereo speakers, powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio.