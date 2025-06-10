ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 smartphone in India. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and comes in two finishes.

The Motorola Edge 60 is available in a single RAM and storage variant. (Image Credit: Motorola)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 10, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 in India, expanding the Motorola Edge family, which was introduced earlier this year. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 5500mAh battery with 68W charging support. It runs Android 15, based on Hello UI, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 60: Price, availability, rivals

The Motorola Edge 60 is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 25,999. It comes in two Pantone shades: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock. The former has a nylon-like finish, while the latter has a leather-like finish.

The device will go on sale from June 17, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and offline stores. As the Motorola Edge 60 falls under the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket, it will rival the iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro, Poco X7 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 4 in India.

VariantPrice INRColour OptionsFinishSale DateAvailability

Motorola Edge 60

(12GB RAM + 256GB Storage)

Rs 25,999
  • Pantone Gibraltar Sea
  • Pantone Shamrock
  • Nylon-like (Gibraltar)
  • Leather-like (Shamrock)
June 17, 2025
  • Motorola's Official Website
  • Flipkart
  • Offline Stores

Motorola Edge 60: Specifications

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS2.2 storage—expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Edge 60 features a triple rear-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom with OIS. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 5500mAh battery with 68W of fast wired charging support. It runs Android 15 based on Hello UI with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The Motorola Edge 60 has an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance and comes with MIL STD-810H Military Grade Protection Certification. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Motorola Edge 60: At A Glance
FeatureDetails
Model VariantMotorola Edge 60 (12GB RAM + 256GB)
PriceRs 25,999
Colour OptionsPantone Gibraltar, Pantone Shamrock
FinishNylon-like (Gibraltar), Leather-like (Shamrock)
Sale DateJune 17, 2025
AvailabilityOfficial Website, Flipkart, Offline Stores
Display6.67-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED, quad-curved, 120Hz, 4500 nits, Gorilla Glass 7i
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 7300
GPUArm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU
RAM12GB LPDDR4X
Storage256GB UFS2.2, expandable up to 1TB via microSD
Rear Camera50MP Sony LYTIA 700C (OIS) + 50MP ultrawide + 10MP telephoto (3x optical, 30x digital, OIS)
Front Camera50MP
Battery5500mAh, 68W fast wired charging
Operating SystemAndroid 15 (Hello UI), 3 years OS updates, 4 years security updates
DurabilityIP68/69, MIL STD-810H Military Grade Protection
AudioDual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos
