Motorola Edge 60 With MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 in India, expanding the Motorola Edge family, which was introduced earlier this year. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch pOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a 50MP triple-camera setup, and a 5500mAh battery with 68W charging support. It runs Android 15, based on Hello UI, with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Motorola Edge 60: Price, availability, rivals

The Motorola Edge 60 is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 25,999. It comes in two Pantone shades: Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Shamrock. The former has a nylon-like finish, while the latter has a leather-like finish.

The device will go on sale from June 17, 2025, via the company’s official website, Flipkart, and offline stores. As the Motorola Edge 60 falls under the sub-Rs 30,000 price bracket, it will rival the iQOO Neo 10R, Infinix GT 30 Pro, Poco X7 Pro, and OnePlus Nord 4 in India.

Variant Price INR Colour Options Finish Sale Date Availability Motorola Edge 60 (12GB RAM + 256GB Storage) Rs 25,999 Pantone Gibraltar Sea

Pantone Shamrock Nylon-like (Gibraltar)

Leather-like (Shamrock) June 17, 2025 Motorola's Official Website

Flipkart

Offline Stores

Motorola Edge 60: Specifications

It features a 6.67-inch 1.5K 10-bit pOLED quad-curved display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness of 4500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor, paired with Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, and 256GB UFS2.2 storage—expandable up to 1TB via microSD card.

The Edge 60 features a triple rear-camera setup, including a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C main camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom with OIS. It features a 50MP front-facing camera.

The device packs a 5500mAh battery with 68W of fast wired charging support. It runs Android 15 based on Hello UI with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates. The Motorola Edge 60 has an IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance and comes with MIL STD-810H Military Grade Protection Certification. It also features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.