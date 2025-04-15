Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With SD 7s Gen 2 SoC, built-in stylus Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus in India. The handset features a pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The Edge 60 Stylus sports a 50MP triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 15.

Additionally, the handset is claimed to be the segment’s first smartphone with a built-in stylus. It features a MIL-STD-810H durability certification and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. In India, the device joins the Motorola Edge 60 series with the Edge 60 Fusion smartphone, which was launched earlier this month.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Price, Availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus comes in a sole 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, which is priced at Rs 22,999. It comes in two colourways— Pantone Gibraltar Sea and Pantone Surf the Web. The device will be available for retail from April 23, 2025, at 12 PM IST. It will be sold via Flipkart and in select retail stores nationwide.

Interested buyers can get an exchange discount of Rs 1,000 on Flipkart, which will bring the effective price of the smartphone to Rs 21,999. Credit card users of Axis Bank and IDFC Bank can avail of an instant discount of Rs 1,000 while purchasing the device.

Motorola Edge 60 Stylus: Features, Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Stylus features a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220 x 2,712 pixels) 2.5D pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 3,000 nits, SGS Low Blue Light and Motion Blur Reduction certifications, Aqua Touch, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB using a microSD card.

It boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary camera, a 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. At the front, the handset features a 32MP camera. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The handset runs Hello UI based on Android 15 out of the box.

Additionally, the Edge 60 Stylus comes with a functional stylus, which is placed at the bottom edge of the phone. Moreover, it supports Moto AI features, including imaging and productivity tools like update summary, audio transcription, and more. It comes with an integrated Adobe Doc Scan. The smartphone has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification, and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Also Read: Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability