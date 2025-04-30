Motorola Edge 60 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme Chip Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Motorola Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India. The mid-range handset features a Super HD quad-curved display with Water Touch and a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes with a 50MP triple rear camera setup, a 50MP front-facing camera, a 6,000mAh battery, and 90W fast wired and 15W wireless charging support. The device runs Hello UI based on Android 15.

The newly launched Motorola Edge 60 Pro joins the Edge 60 family, which includes the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus handsets.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Price, Offers, Availability

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 29,999, and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 33,999. It comes in three distinct Pantone colour options: Dazzling Blue, Shadow, and Sparkling Grape. The device will go on sale from May 7, 2025, at 12 PM, and interested buyers can purchase it via Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro: Specifications

The newly launched device features a 6.7-inch Super HD pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4500 nits, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It comes equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The phone boasts a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYT 700C main rear camera with OIS support, a 50MP ultra-wide sensor with macro feature, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 50x digital zoom, and a 3-in-1 light sensor. A 50 MP camera is provided at the front.

The new handset houses a 6000mAh battery with 90W fast wired, 15W wireless, and 5W wired reverse charging support. It runs Hello UI based on Android 15 with three years of OS updates and four years of security patches.

Additionally, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro comes with Moto AI features, which include Image Studio, AI Action Shot, AI Signature Style, AI Adaptive Stabilisation, and AI Group Shot. Moreover, it also includes support for AI assistants like Perplexity, Gemini, and Copilot. The handset has an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and a military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) certification for durability.

Also Read: Motorola Razr 60, Razr 60 Ultra With pOLED Foldable Screens Launched Globally: Price, Specifications