Motorola Edge 60 Pro Set To Launch In India On April 30: Specifications, Global Prices, More

Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has announced the launch of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro smartphone in India on April 30, 2025. Post-launch, the device will be sold via Flipkart, Motorola's India website, and leading retail stores in the country. The brand revealed the design and key specifications of the smartphone via an X post and a microsite on Flipkart.

The highlights of the Motorola Edge 60 Pro include a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme chipset, a 50MP triple rear camera setup with up to 50x zoom capability, a 1.5K Quad Curved Display, a 6,000 mAh battery, MIL-810H Military Grade Certification, and IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola recently launched the Edge 60 Pro alongside the Motorola Edge 60 in the global market. In the UK, the Motorola Edge 60 Pro is priced at GBP 599.99 (around Rs 68,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It will be available in nylon and leather-inspired finishes with Pantone colours: Shadow, Dazzling Blue, and Sparkling Grape.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro Specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a 6.7-inch 1.5K (1220 x 2712 pixels) pOLED quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 4,500 nits, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.