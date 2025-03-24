ETV Bharat / technology

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Design, Display Features Officially Teased, Could Launch On April 2

Motorola is expected to launch the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India soon. The company shared official teasers showcasing its key design and display features.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Key Design And Display Features Officially Teased Online Ahead Of Launch
The Motorola Edge 50 Fusion is the predecessor of the upcoming phone (Image Credit: Motorola)
Hyderabad: It is expected that Motorola will soon launch the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion in India. Official teasers have surfaced online about a new Edge handset which suggests key design and display features of the upcoming device. The company has yet to officially announce the name and launch date of the device. Previous leaks showcased the design renders and colourways of the smartphone along with its expected price and specifications. Notably, the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched in May last year will become the predecessor of the upcoming Edge 60 Fusion.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion India Launch: Details

A microsite on Flipakrt, dedicated to the upcoming Motorola smartphone, reveals that the handset will be available with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The latter rating implies the phone's ability to withstand dust and high-pressure water jets, while the former rating indicates underwater protection. In an X post, the company via a teaser showcased that the handset is expected to feature a quad-curved display with "100 per cent true colours." The device is said to support AI features, but the features are not yet officially confirmed.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be launched in India on April 2, 2025. The device is expected to be available for sale on April 9, he adds. As per the leak, the device will feature a 6.7-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will likely be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The handset could boast a dual camera setup which features a 50MP Sony LYT700 primary rear camera and a 13MP secondary camera. A 32MP camera could be provided at the front.

Apart from the IP68 and IP69 ratings, the handset may also be provided with a military-grade certification of MIL-STD-810. Additionally, the device is expected to be available in Light Blue, Salmon (Light Pink), and Lavender (Light Purple) colourways.

In select global markets, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is tipped to be priced at €350 (roughly Rs 33,100) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. Notably, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart.

