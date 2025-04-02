Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G Launched In India: Price, Specifications, Availability

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto Edge 60 Fusion smartphone in India. The phone is priced at Rs 22,999 for its 8GB + 256GB variant. It comes with a 6.67-inch quad-curved display and a 2.5GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset.

The handset features a 50MP main dual rear camera setup and a 32MP front-facing camera. It packs in a 5,500mAh battery with 68W wired charging support. Notably, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G is the successor of the Edge 50 Fusion 5G launched in India last May.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G: Price and Sale

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion comes in two variants. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 22,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 24,999. The phone is available in three colourways-- Pantone Slipstream, Pantone Amazonite, and Pantone Zephry.

The handset will be available for purchase via Flipkart and Motorola India website. It will go on sale on April 9, 2025, at 12 PM IST.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G: Specifications and Features

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G sports a 6.67-inch quad curved 1.5K poled display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and a peak brightness of 4500 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The handset comes in a dual camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary rear camera with f/1.88 aperture and a 13MP ultrawide angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

It has a 32MP with f/2.2 aperture front camera. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 68W of fast wired charging support. The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion 5G runs Android 15 with three years of OS updates and four years of security updates.

