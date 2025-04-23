ETV Bharat / technology

Moto Tag With Google Find My Device Support Launched In India, Will Help You Track Easy-To-Lose Items

Motorola has introduced the Moto Tag in India. The tracking device comes with Bluetooth 5.4 and Google’s Find My Device support.

The Moto Tag is compatible with Android devices which run Android 9 and above. (Image Credit: Motorola)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 23, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has officially launched the Moto Tag in India. The Bluetooth location tracker features an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset, which is compatible with Android and Google's Find My Device network. The Moto Tag was initially launched in the US in June 2024.

Moto Tag: Price, Availability, Rivals

The new location tracker is priced at Rs 2,299 and comes in Jade Green and Starlight Blue colourways. The Moto Tag will be available for purchase in India in the coming weeks. It will be available for retail via Flipkart and Motorola’s official website. The Moto Tag does not have a direct competitor in India, but rivals the JioTag Air, JioTag Go, Noise Tag 1, and Boat Tag.

Moto Tag: Features

The Moto Tag is compatible with devices which run Android 9 or above. It features an ultra-wideband (UWB) chipset with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology, with a range of up to 100 meters. The device features Bluetooth 5.4 and is integrated with the Google Find My Device network. The new tracker enables users to track their everyday items such as keys, wallets, and bags.

The Moto Tag comes with a replaceable battery (CR2032), which claims to have a backup of up to one year. Apart from this, the Moto Tag includes features like a phone ringer, a remote camera shutter, and out-of-range or low battery alerts. Moreover, it has an unknown tag detection feature as well. The tracking device has an IP67 dust and water resistance rating.

Coming to the dimensions of the device, it is 31.9mm in diameter and 8mm thick, is made of plastic, and weighs 7.5 grams.

Previously, Jio, Noise, and Boat launched similar tracking devices in India. Jio launched JioTag Air and JioTag Go, both priced at Rs 1,499. The Air model is compatible with Apple's Find My network, and the Go model supports Google's Find My Device network. The Boat Tag costs Rs 1,299 and supports BLE along with Google Find My Device. The Noise Tag 1, on the other hand, supports both Apple Find My and Google Find My Device networks. It is priced at Rs 1,499.

