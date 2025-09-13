ETV Bharat / technology

Moto Pad 60 Neo With Moto Pen Stylus Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new tablet, dubbed the Moto Pad 60 Neo, in India. Along with the tablet, the company has also launched the Moto Pen Stylus, which comes included with the tablet.

The newly launched tablet features a 90Hz QHD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040 mAh battery. It also supports 5G connectivity. The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes in a single colour option.

Moto Pad 60 Neo: Price, offers

The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. It comes in a single colour option dubbed Pantone Bronze Green.

The new tablet is available for purchase via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. The first sale of the Moto Pad 60 Neo on Flipkart starts on September 22, 2025.