Moto Pad 60 Neo With Moto Pen Stylus Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes with a 90Hz 2.5K resolution display, a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and more.

The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. (Image Credit: Motorola)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : September 13, 2025 at 11:17 AM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched a new tablet, dubbed the Moto Pad 60 Neo, in India. Along with the tablet, the company has also launched the Moto Pen Stylus, which comes included with the tablet.

The newly launched tablet features a 90Hz QHD display, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, quad speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a 7,040 mAh battery. It also supports 5G connectivity. The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes in a single colour option.

Moto Pad 60 Neo: Price, offers

The Moto Pad 60 Neo comes in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, which is priced at an introductory price of Rs 17,999. It comes in a single colour option dubbed Pantone Bronze Green.

The new tablet is available for purchase via Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and other retail outlets. The first sale of the Moto Pad 60 Neo on Flipkart starts on September 22, 2025.

As part of an introductory offer, Motorola offers the Moto Pad 60 Neo at Rs 12,999, which also includes other bank offers.

Moto Pad 60 Neo: Key Details
Variant8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Introductory Price₹17,999
Offer Price₹12,999 (includes bank offers)
Color OptionPantone Bronze Green
AvailabilityMotorola official website, Flipkart, retail outlets
Flipkart Sale start onSeptember 22, 2025

Moto Pad 60 Neo: Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Neo features an 11-inch IPS panel with 2.5K resolution with a refresh rate of 90Hz, peak brightness of 500 nits, 72 per cent NTSC colour gamut, and 10-point multipoint support. Motorola claims that the display has TUV Rheinland certification for flicker-free and low blue light emission.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset, paired with an Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device comes coupled with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, which is expandable up to 2TB via a microSD card.

It has a single 8MP camera at the rear and a 5MP front camera. The device comes with a 7,040 mAh battery, which comes with 20W fast charging support.

The dimension of the Moto Pad 60 Neo is 254.59 x 166.15 x 6.99mm. It has a thickness of only 6.99mm and weighs 480 grams. The tablet comes with connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, and Galileo.

The main highlight of the Moto Pad 60 Neo is that it comes with a stylus, named Moto Pen Stylus, which is a rare thing for a tablet of this price range.

Moto Pad 60 Neo: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display90Hz | 11-inch 2.5K IPS panel
ProcessorMediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G
GPUArm Mali-G57 MC2
RAM & Storage8GB RAM + 128GB storage
Expandable StorageUp to 2TB via microSD card
Rear Camera8MP single camera
Front Camera5MP
Battery7,040 mAh
Charging capacity20W
