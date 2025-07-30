ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G86 Power 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 6,720mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Motorola has introduced the Moto G86 Power 5G in India. It features an AMOLED display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, and additional capabilities.

Moto G86 Power 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 6,720mAh Battery, Launched In India: Price, Specifications
The Moto G86 Power 5G features a 6,720mAh battery. (Image Credit: Motorola India)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 30, 2025 at 2:14 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Moto G86 Power 5G in India. It features a 120Hz Super HD AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,720mAh battery with 33W charging. It runs on Hello UI based on Android 15.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Price, availability, and offers

The Moto G86 Power 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Pantone Cosmic Sky, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Spellbound colour options. The phone will have vegan leather back panels.

The handset will be available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart, starting August 6, 2025. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks or a 24-month Cost EMI plan with an SBI credit card.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Key Details
Price Rs 17,999
RAM + Storage8GB RAM + 128GB
Availability Motorola.in (official website) and Flipkart
Sales starts on August 6, 2025

Moto G86 Power 5G: Specifications

The newly launched smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, Corning Glass 7i protection, SGS low Blue light and low Motion Blur certifications. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, which is expandable up to 1TB.

The handset boasts a triple camera setup, which includes a 50MP Sony LYTIA 600 sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), an 8MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 3-in-1 Flicker sensor. It features a 32MP front-facing camera.

It houses a 6,720mAh battery with 33W fast wired charging support. The device runs Hello UI based on Android 15. The smartphone comes with an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water protection, and MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability certification. It has stereo speakers that are powered by Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio certification.

Moto G86 Power 5G: At a Glance
FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.7-inch Super HD AMOLED
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
RAM + storage8GB RAM + 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB)
Rear camera50MP + 8MP + 3-in-1 Flicker sensor
Front camera32MP
Battery 6,720mAh
Charging 33W
Operating SystemHello UI based on Android 15
