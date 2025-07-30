ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G86 Power 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 6,720mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Lenovo-owned Motorola has launched the Moto G86 Power 5G in India. It features a 120Hz Super HD AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7400, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 6,720mAh battery with 33W charging. It runs on Hello UI based on Android 15.

Moto G86 Power 5G: Price, availability, and offers

The Moto G86 Power 5G is priced at Rs 17,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is offered in Pantone Cosmic Sky, Pantone Golden Cypress, and Pantone Spellbound colour options. The phone will have vegan leather back panels.

The handset will be available for purchase via the company's official website and Flipkart, starting August 6, 2025. Interested customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on select banks or a 24-month Cost EMI plan with an SBI credit card.