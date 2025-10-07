ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Moto G06 Power was initially unveiled at the IFA 2025. ( Image Credit: Motorola )

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G06 Power in India. It comes with a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset runs HelloUI based on Android 15. It also features Moto Gestures, which allow users to use the Twist gesture to open the camera or use Chop Chop action to turn on the flashlight.

The Moto G06 Power was initially unveiled at the IFA 2025, alongside the standard Moto G06 and Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

Moto G06 Power: Price and availability

The Moto G06 Power is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Pantone Laurel Oak, Pantone Tendril, and Pantone Tapestry colour options.

The handset is available for purchase on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.