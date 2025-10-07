ETV Bharat / technology

Moto G06 Power With 7,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme Chipset Launched In India: Price, Specifications

The Moto G06 Power is powered by a MediaTek Helio G18 Extreme processor, features a 50MP dual-rear camera setup, 18W fast charging support, and more.

The Moto G06 Power was initially unveiled at the IFA 2025. (Image Credit: Motorola)
October 7, 2025

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched the Moto G06 Power in India. It comes with a 120Hz HD+ LCD display, MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 50MP rear camera setup, and a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The handset runs HelloUI based on Android 15. It also features Moto Gestures, which allow users to use the Twist gesture to open the camera or use Chop Chop action to turn on the flashlight.

The Moto G06 Power was initially unveiled at the IFA 2025, alongside the standard Moto G06 and Motorola Edge 60 Neo.

Moto G06 Power: Price and availability

The Moto G06 Power is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 7,499. It comes in Pantone Laurel Oak, Pantone Tendril, and Pantone Tapestry colour options.

The handset is available for purchase on Motorola’s official website, Flipkart, and leading retail stores.

RAM + StoragePriceColour Options
4GB + 64GBRs 7,499Pantone Laurel Oak |Pantone Tendril |Pantone Tapestry

Moto G06 Power: Specifications

The Moto G06 Power sports a 6.88-inch HD+ (720x1,640 pixel) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 600 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Notably, the RAM can be expanded up to 12GB via virtual RAM, and the storage can be enlarged up to 1TB using a microSD card.

The handset boasts a 50MP main rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP front-facing camera for taking selfies and video calls.

The device carries stereo speakers that are backed by Dolby Atmos. It packs a 7,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The phone runs HelloUI based on Android 15 out of the box, which includes two years of security patch updates.

Apart from this, the Moto G06 Power includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, USB Type-C, and NFC. It is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Moto G06 Power has a plastic frame and a vegan leather back panel. It has an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. The handset weighs 220 grams.

FeaturesDetails
Display120Hz | 6.88-inch HD+ LCD panel
Processor MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme
RAM 4GB | Expandable up to 12GB via virtual RAM
Storage64GB | Expandable up to 1TB via microSD card
Rear camera50MP
Front camera8MP
Battery7,000mAh
Charging capacity18W
Operating system (OS)HelloUI based on Android 15
Security updates2 years
