Moto Book 60 Laptop And Moto Pad 60 Pro Tablet Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Hyderabad: Motorola has launched its first laptop, the Moto Book 60, in India. It features a 14-inch OLED display with 2.8K resolution, an Intel Core 7 chipset, and a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging support. It features two colour options and runs Windows 11 out of the box. Alongside the laptop, Motorola has also launched the Moto Pad 60 Pro in India. The tablet comes with a 12.7-inch 3K resolution display, a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 processor, and a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The Pad 60 Pro comes in a single colour.

Moto Book 60, Pad 60 Pro: Price, Availability

The Moto Book 60 comes in two RAM and storage variants. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant with Intel Core 5 Series is priced at Rs 69,999, which can be availed at a special launch price of Rs 61,999. Meanwhile, the Intel Core 7 series with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variants are priced at Rs 74,990 and Rs 78,990, respectively. The new Moto Book 60 laptop is available in Bronze Green and Wedge Wood shades.

The Moto Pad 60 Pro is available in two RAM and storage variants. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs 26,999 (including all offers) while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs 28,999 (including all offers). The tablet comes in a single Bronze Green colour, bundled with the Moto Pen stylus.

Device Processor RAM Storage Price Moto Book 60 Intel Core 5 Series 16GB 512GB Rs 69,999 Moto Book 60 Intel Core 7 Series 16GB 512GB Rs 74,990 Moto Book 60 Intel Core 7 Series 16GB 1TB Rs 78,990 Moto Pad 60 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 8300 8GB 128GB Rs 26,999 (including offers) Moto Pad 60 Pro MediaTek Dimensity 8300 12GB 256GB Rs 28,999 (including offers)

Both devices will be available for retail from April 23, 2025, at 12 PM IST via Flipkart and the company’s official website.

Moto Book 60 Specifications

The Moto Book 60 features a 14-inch OLED 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It comes equipped with an Intel Core 5 210H or an Intel Core 7 240H chipset option, paired with an integrated Intel GPU, up to 32GB of expandable DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of expandable SSD storage. The laptop boasts a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter and an IR camera for Windows Hello face recognition. It houses a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging support.

The device runs Windows 11 out of the box. It features two USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers several AI features. Additionally, it features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos with 2W audio output, Bluetooth 5.4 and Wi-Fi 7, and MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. Moreover, the laptop also comes with Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard, and File Transfer for pairing and transferring data seamlessly across PC, phone, tablet, and TV.

Moto Pad 60 Pro Specifications

The Moto Pad 60 Pro features a 12.7-inch LPTS LCD 3K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, paired with up to 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The tablet boasts a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP camera at the front. It packs a 10,200mAh battery with 45W fast charging support, and runs Hello UI based on Android 14.

The device features a four-speaker system made in collaboration with JBL, supporting Dolby Atmos surround sound. Similar to the Moto Book 60, the Pad 60 Pro tablet also supports Smart Connect technology for seamless connectivity across devices.

