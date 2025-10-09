ETV Bharat / technology

Moon Samples Brought To Earth By Apollo Mission In 1972 Reveals 'Surprising' Results

The study was led by James Dottin, who is an assistant professor of Earth, environment, and planetary sciences at Brown University. ( Image Credit: NASA )

Published : October 9, 2025

Hyderabad: A new study published in JGR: Planets reports a sulphuric surprise in rock samples taken from the Moon’s Taurus Littrow region during NASA’s Apollo 17 space mission. Researchers from Brown University revealed that these Moon rocks contained sulphur isotopes (sulphur-33), which were much lower in amount compared to Earth. This suggests that the Moon is made up of a different chemical composition compared to the Earth. Sulphur-33 To understand sulphur isotopes, one first needs to understand what isotopes are. They are atoms of the same elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Here, the Sulphur-33 is one of the four stable isotopes of the chemical element sulphur. The number 33 in sulphur showcases 33 protons and neutrons combined in the element, making it slightly heavier than sulphur-32. With the help of Sulphur-33, scientists can find out the following: They can trace chemical processes in rocks, volcanoes, and even planetary bodies.

The chemical element enables researchers to study ancient environments of celestial objects, like the Earth and the Moon.

It also enables the identification of unique “isotope fingerprints” that inform where a material came from or how it was formed. About the study Isotope fingerprints are unique patterns in the ratios of isotopes, which act as a chemical impression or mark, enabling scientists or researchers to identify the origin or history of a material. If two rocks share the same isotopic fingerprint, then they come from the same source. The study, led by James Dottin, assistant professor of Earth, Environment, and Planetary Sciences at Brown University, saw a broad similarity in the oxygen isotopes of the Moon and the Earth. During the study, Dottin assumed that even the sulphur isotopes would depict that same conclusion, but was amazed to see a different story. “Before this, it was thought that the lunar mantle had the same sulfur isotope composition as Earth. That’s what I expected to see when analysing these samples, but instead we saw values that are very different from anything we find on Earth,” he said.