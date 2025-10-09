Moon Samples Brought To Earth By Apollo Mission In 1972 Reveals 'Surprising' Results
Sulphur isotopes in the samples were analysed using secondary ion mass spectrometry, which didn’t exist in 1972, when the samples were first returned to Earth.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 8:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: A new study published in JGR: Planets reports a sulphuric surprise in rock samples taken from the Moon’s Taurus Littrow region during NASA’s Apollo 17 space mission. Researchers from Brown University revealed that these Moon rocks contained sulphur isotopes (sulphur-33), which were much lower in amount compared to Earth. This suggests that the Moon is made up of a different chemical composition compared to the Earth.
Sulphur-33
To understand sulphur isotopes, one first needs to understand what isotopes are. They are atoms of the same elements with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. Here, the Sulphur-33 is one of the four stable isotopes of the chemical element sulphur. The number 33 in sulphur showcases 33 protons and neutrons combined in the element, making it slightly heavier than sulphur-32. With the help of Sulphur-33, scientists can find out the following:
- They can trace chemical processes in rocks, volcanoes, and even planetary bodies.
- The chemical element enables researchers to study ancient environments of celestial objects, like the Earth and the Moon.
- It also enables the identification of unique “isotope fingerprints” that inform where a material came from or how it was formed.
About the study
Isotope fingerprints are unique patterns in the ratios of isotopes, which act as a chemical impression or mark, enabling scientists or researchers to identify the origin or history of a material. If two rocks share the same isotopic fingerprint, then they come from the same source.
The study, led by James Dottin, assistant professor of Earth, Environment, and Planetary Sciences at Brown University, saw a broad similarity in the oxygen isotopes of the Moon and the Earth. During the study, Dottin assumed that even the sulphur isotopes would depict that same conclusion, but was amazed to see a different story.
“Before this, it was thought that the lunar mantle had the same sulfur isotope composition as Earth. That’s what I expected to see when analysing these samples, but instead we saw values that are very different from anything we find on Earth,” he said.
The Moon rock samples analysed by Dottin were taken from a double drive tube—a hollow metal cylinder, which was dug some 60 centimetres into the lunar soil by NASA astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt during the Apollo 17 space mission.
Once returned to Earth, NASA sealed the tube in a helium chamber to keep the sample in its original condition for future research under a program called Apollo Next Generation Sample Analysis or ANGSA.
How did they analyse sulphur isotopes?
NASA, in the last few years, has begun making the ANGSA samples available to academic researchers via a competitive application process. With the help of LunaSCOPE—Brown University’s lunar science research consortium, Dottin proposed to analyse sulfur isotopes using secondary ion mass spectrometry. It is a highly precise method of isotope analysis, which didn’t exist in 1972 when the samples were first returned to Earth.
For his work, Dottin looked out for specific samples from the drive tube that appeared to be mantle-derived volcanic rock.
“I was targeting sulphur that had a texture that would suggest it was erupted with the rock and not added through a different process,” Dottin said, adding he was stunned to see the isotope ratios, which varied so dramatically from those on Earth. “My first thought was, Holy shmolies, that can’t be right.”
So Dottin and his team checked whether they had done everything properly. He mentioned that the results were surprising.
Reasons for the abnormal presence of sulphur on the Moon
He says that there are two potential reasons for the abnormal sulphur. Firstly, the Moon might have had a thin atmosphere, where the sunlight could have reacted with the sulphur present in the atmosphere, causing a change in its atomic structure.
The other reason could be the presence of plate tectonics on Earth. It is a scientific theory in which the Earth’s outer layer, the lithosphere, is divided into several large rigid plates that slowly move over the asthenosphere, a semi-fluid layer of the mantle.
As the Moon does not have this system, the abnormal sulphur might have moved from its surface to the interior.