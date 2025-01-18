ETV Bharat / technology

Mission SCOT's Success Important To Growing Indian Space Industry: PM Modi

New Delhi: The success of Indian space startup Digantara's Space Camera for Object Tracking (SCOT) mission is important to the growing space industry in India, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Digantara launched its SCOT satellite aboard SpaceX's Transporter-12 mission on Wednesday to enhance space safety and track Resident Space Objects (RSOs).

On Thursday, the company announced the success of the mission."Kudos to Indian space startup Digantara at the success of Mission SCOT," said PM Modi in a post on social media platform X on Friday."This is an important contribution of the growing Indian space industry towards enhancing space situational awareness," he added.

Mission SCOT is the world's first commercial Space Situational Awareness (SSA) satellite. It will monitor Low Earth Orbit (LEO) with improved efficiency. Backed by Aditya Birla Ventures and SIDBI, it aims to support national security and space operations. It will ensure surveillance of objects as small as 5 cm orbiting the Earth to ensure safer space operations.