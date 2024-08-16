'Agniman' Ramnarayan Agarwal Passes Away At 84 Years Of Age

Hyderabad: Renowned missile scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ramnarayan Agarwal (Agniman), aged 84, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday, August 15. He was sick and breathed his last at his residence in Rakshapuram, near the Kanchanbagh DRDO township, on Thursday.
His family had taken him to the Apollo Hospital but doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Dr Agarwal was significant in catalysing India's long-range ballistic missile programme, spearheaded by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).
He served as the first Project Director of the Agni Missile Program and is widely recognised as the "Father of Missiles" and affectionately known as "Agniman." He retired as the Director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in 2005.
Born into a business family in Jaipur, he pursued his engineering degree from IIT Madras and later earned his master's degree from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru. He joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Hyderabad in the 1970s and was committed to the progress of the organisation since then.
He was a resident of Hyderabad after his retirement. He was honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards for his impeccable contributions to the missile field. His last rites will be performed on Saturday afternoon.
DRDO scientists and former DRDO Chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy condoled his death. His remarkable efforts were instrumental in the successful test of the Agni missile on May 22, 1989. This missile, which flew 800 km with a 1000 kg payload, marked a significant milestone for India, particularly after two previous failures.
He spearheaded the successful Agni missile which garnered attention and respect from developed nations worldwide. Today, the Agni-5 missile that India has is considered a medium range ballistic missile. It is capable of hitting targets at a distance of more than 5,000 kilometres.
Not only this, he has also worked with former President of India Dr APJ Abdul Kalam and has also played an important role with Dr Arunachalam in missile programmes.
Read More: