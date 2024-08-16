ETV Bharat / technology

'Agniman' Ramnarayan Agarwal Passes Away At 84 Years Of Age

Hyderabad: Renowned missile scientist and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ramnarayan Agarwal (Agniman), aged 84, passed away in Hyderabad on Friday, August 15. He was sick and breathed his last at his residence in Rakshapuram, near the Kanchanbagh DRDO township, on Thursday.

His family had taken him to the Apollo Hospital but doctors declared him 'brought dead'. Dr Agarwal was significant in catalysing India's long-range ballistic missile programme, spearheaded by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO).

He served as the first Project Director of the Agni Missile Program and is widely recognised as the "Father of Missiles" and affectionately known as "Agniman." He retired as the Director of the Advanced Systems Laboratory (ASL) in 2005.

Born into a business family in Jaipur, he pursued his engineering degree from IIT Madras and later earned his master's degree from the Indian Institute of Science (IISC), Bengaluru. He joined the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Hyderabad in the 1970s and was committed to the progress of the organisation since then.