Mini Countryman E JCW Pack Launched In India, Limited To Only 20 Units: Price, Features

Hyderabad: BMW-owned Mini has launched the new Mini Countryman E John Cooper Works (JCW) Pack in India. The new electric JCW Edition is priced at Rs 62 lakh (ex-showroom), featuring a sporty appeal in both its exterior and interior. It is positioned as the top variant in the lineup. Interestingly, the new Mini Countryman E JCW Pack is limited to only 20 units, exclusively available online for a booking amount of Rs 1.5 lakh. The deliveries of the vehicle will commence from June 10, 2025. In India, the new Mini Countryman E JCW Pack will rival other luxury cars such as the Mercedes-Benz EQA, Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, BYD Sealion 7, and the BMW iX1 LWB.

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack: Exterior Changes

The new electric SUV is Rs 2 lakh more expensive than the ‘Favoured’ pack, which was previously positioned as the top variant in the lineup. It comes in two new colour options: Midnight Black and Legend Grey, with roof and mirror caps painted in Jet Black. The electric SUV has black racing stripes. Additionally, the vehicle features a chequered design on the charging port and bumper, inspired by the British automaker’s racing legacy. It also comes with sportier side skirts, blacked-out trim finishers, and larger 19-inch JCW alloy wheels, which are finished in black. A chequered flag design is decorated on the vehicle’s C-pillar.

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack: Interior Changes

The new Mini Countryman E features JCW sport seats and a steering wheel, a Boost mode for the powertrain, and sportier accents across the dashboard. Inside, it boasts a black and red theme, with enhanced brakes for improved stopping power.

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack: Features

In terms of features, the new Mini Countryman E JCW comes with a 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment system, a heads-up display (HUD), Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, wireless charging, ambient lighting, Harman Kardon sound system, a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats, multiple airbags, Level-2 ADAS, and more.

Mini Countryman E JCW Pack: Specifications

Mechanically, the new Mini Countryman E JCW Pack remains the same. It comes with the same single electric motor, which generates a peak power output of 210 bhp and a peak torque of 250 Nm. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 170 kmph. Notably, it houses a 66.45 kWh battery pack, which has a WLTP claimed range of 462 km on a single charge.