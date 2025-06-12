ETV Bharat / technology

Caution! Millions Of MediaTek-Powered Devices In India At Risk Of Hacking: Here's What You Need To Know

Hyderabad: The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), a government agency under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, has issued a major security alert. The issue affects millions of devices, which are powered by MediaTek chipsets, including smartphones, smart TVs, routers, and other connected devices. The government institution rated the issue as ‘high’ in severity, which means that the problem could seriously affect users if not fixed quickly.

The cybersecurity researchers mentioned that MediatTek products have been reported to have multiple vulnerabilities. These issues include heap overflow and null pointer dereferences in Bluetooth, null pointer dereferences and incorrect authorisation in WLAN, and uncontrolled recursion in IMS service. These vulnerabilities could allow an attacker to gain elevated privileges or cause a denial-of-service condition on the targeted device.

Who is at risk?

Devices that are powered by MediaTek chipsets are under serious risk, as per CERT-In. This makes the issue significantly threatening for both regular users as well as businesses. MediaTek has acknowledged this vulnerability and is currently working with device makers to resolve the issue by rolling out software updates.