ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Announces $3 Billion Investment In India, Will Train 10M People In AI Skills

Hyderabad: Microsoft's chief executive officer Satya Nadella said on Tuesday that the company will invest USD 3 billion (about Rs 25,700 crore) to expand its cloud computing and artificial intelligence capabilities in India. Addressing a conference attended by startup founders and executives from technology firms, Nadella said the tech giant will also train 10 million people in AI skills in India by 2030.

Nadella is the latest tech tycoon to visit India, a nation of 1.4 billion people and home to millions of programmers and technology service providers like Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro. Since the country is emerging as an AI battlefront, Nvidia Chief Jensen Huang, AMD's Lia Su, and Meta's Chief AI Scientist Yann LeCun also visited India in recent months.

Microsoft's $3 billion investment in India

Nadella announced a USD 3 billion investment in India, describing it as the "single-largest expansion" in the country. He expressed excitement about the rate of AI adoption in India. According to a company statement, the investment and skill development initiative will be rolled out over the next two years and will include the establishment of new data centres.

Currently, Microsoft operates three data centre regions in India and plans to launch a fourth by 2026.

Nadella mentioned that India is rapidly emerging as a leader in AI innovation, creating new opportunities nationwide. He highlighted that the investments in infrastructure and skill development being announced reaffirm the company's commitment to making India AI-first, ensuring that people and organizations throughout the country will benefit significantly.

Microsoft's presence in India

Microsoft offers its cloud computing services under the Azure brand, with over 60 Azure regions encompassing more than 300 data centres worldwide.

Nadella expressed enthusiasm about Microsoft's presence in India, highlighting regions such as Central India, South India, West India, and South Central India, along with capacities developed in collaboration with Jio. He noted significant regional expansion.