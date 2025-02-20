ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Unveils Majorana 1, World's First Quantum Chip Powered By Topological Qubits

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced the Majorana 1, the world's first quantum chip powered by a new Topological Core architecture. The company expects Majorana 1 to power quantum computers capable of solving industrial-scale problems in years that would have otherwise taken decades.

The quantum chip uses the world’s first topoconductor, a breakthrough type of material that can observe and control Majorana particles to produce more reliable and scalable qubits-- building blocks for quantum computers, Microsoft explained in a press note, comparing it to semiconductors and how they power today's smartphones, computers, and electronics.

Topoconductors and the new type of chip they enable offer a path to developing quantum systems that can scale to a million qubits and are capable of tackling the most complex industrial and societal problems, Microsoft said.

Microsoft technical fellow Chetan Nayak called it the transistor for the quantum age that has enabled a new kind of qubit and a new architecture. The new architecture used to develop the Majorana 1 processor offers a clear path to fit a million qubits on a single chip that can fit in the palm of one’s hand, Microsoft said, adding a single one-million-qubit quantum computer will possess capabilities beyond the combined power of all the world's existing computers.

“Whatever you’re doing in the quantum space needs to have a path to a million qubits. If it doesn’t, you’re going to hit a wall before you get to the scale at which you can solve the really important problems that motivate us,” Nayak said. “We have actually worked out a path to a million.”

What is a topoconductor or topological superconductor?

A topoconductor, or topological superconductor, is a special material that can form a new state of matter, different from solid, liquid, or gas. This material helps create a more stable and easily controlled qubit for quantum computing. A new paper published in Nature on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, shows how Microsoft researchers made and measured the topological qubit's quantum properties.

"This breakthrough required developing an entirely new materials stack made of indium arsenide and aluminium, much of which Microsoft designed and fabricated atom by atom, the company said. "The goal was to coax new quantum particles called Majoranas into existence and take advantage of their unique properties to reach the next horizon of quantum computing."

Microsoft claims that the "world’s first Topological Core powering the Majorana 1" is reliable by design and incorporates error resistance at the hardware level, making it more stable.

