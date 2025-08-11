Microsoft Rolls Out Copilot 3D: An AI Tool That Converts 2D Images Into 3D Models

Hyderabad: Microsoft has rolled out Copilot 3D, an AI-powered feature that can transform regular 2D images into 3D models. It is a part of Copilot Labs, which allows users to explore new ideas, test a concept, or engage in guided hands-on learning without the need to face the complexities associated with conventional 3D software.

The AI-powered feature was launched just a day after Microsoft announced GPT-5 integration in Copilot as well as a new Smart Mode. The new Copilot 3D is currently available for free and can be accessed by just signing in to a user's Microsoft or Google account.

The Redmond-based tech giant recommends users try the Copilot 3D on a desktop computer, as they might face issues while trying to access the feature on a mobile browser.

How to use Copilot 3D?

To use the new feature, users have to follow the steps:

Step 1: Open your favourite browser.

Then go to 'Copilot.com'.

Once Copilot is open, click on the sidebar button that appears on the top left of the window.

Now tap on Labs.

Proceed to click on the 'Try Now' button below Copilot 3D.

Upload a clear background image.

Download the 3D model in GL Transmission Format Binary (GLB) format.

Currently, users can only upload PNG or JPG images sized under 10MB, but it is expected that Microsoft might provide support for more file formats and increase the size limit of images in the future.

The tech giant recommends that users upload images that have a clear background or a separation between the subject and the background to convert them to 3D models.

Once the images are converted into 3D, they will be stored in the My Creations section for 28 days. Users will be able to download them in the GLB format. These files are compatible with 3D viewers, design tools, and game engines. Users can use these files in software such as Blender, Adobe Dimension, Maya, and others.

As per a report shared by The Verge, Copilot 3D struggles with animals, humans, and animated characters. Meanwhile, it can easily convert objects such as furniture and an umbrella. Notably, Microsoft says that users must use only their original images to upload to Copilot 3D. Using images clicked by any other individual or organisation might get the user account banned for violating the terms and conditions.