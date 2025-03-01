Microsoft Retires Skype In Favour Of Teams, The Old Platform From 2003 To Shut Down In May 2025

Hyderabad: Microsoft has announced that it will shut down Skype in May 2025. Skype users will have the option to move to the free version of Microsoft Teams, which offers similar core features in addition to other functionalities. Users who log into the free version of Teams using their Skype account will have their chats and contacts synced to the app. This means that old Skype users can start from where they left off. Moreover, those users who do not want to use Microsoft Teams can instead choose to export their Skype data and leave the platform.

Skype: A Call from the Past

During the early 2000s, people who were in different parts of the world could not communicate with each other efficiently, as traditional telephony was expensive, and there were no affordable means of communication. Skype launched in 2003 as a solution as the application used VoIP or Voice Over Internet Protocol-- a technology that allows a user to make phone calls using the internet rather than a traditional phone line. This made communication over long distances more affordable as a user could connect with others easily over call using the internet.

Skype's Bumpy Ride

Microsoft acquired Skype in 2011 for $8.5 billion as the company had the first-mover advantage in internet calling. It seemed like Microsoft was all in for the future of communication. To push Skype, the Redmond-based tech company killed off the Windows Live Messenger. The ride was bumpy, and attempts to integrate Skype with Windows 10 also flopped. The interface of the application went through frustrating redesigns. Unfortunately, Skype was struggling to keep up with other modern telephony apps, such as FaceTime and Zoom.

The real turning point was when Microsoft Teams was launched in 2017. Teams was built on Skype's backbone, which was made for workspaces. Soon, Teams became a hit, and the company focused on it, leaving Skype behind. The end of Skype was finally near. With the integration of Teams instead of Skype and most users switching to other apps, the shutdown was inevitable.

The company is now shutting down Skype in favour of Teams, as it probably wants to streamline its consumer communication services. Since people are already using Teams for work, school, and other personal interactions, Skype remains irrelevant.

What Should Skype Users Do?

Free Skype users can switch to the free version of Microsoft Teams. The paid services for Skype have been discontinued for new users. Existing paid Skype users can continue using the app with its premium features until the end of their subscription. If a user has an active Skype Number subscription ending before April 3, 2025, then they can renew the plan once more. Meanwhile, if the Skype Number subscription ends after April 3, 2025, they will not be able to renew the plan but continue to use the subscription until it expires.

How to Transfer Skype Chats to Microsoft Teams

Follow the below-mentioned steps to transfer your Skype Chats to Microsoft Teams.

Step 1: Download the free version of Microsoft Teams from the official website.

Step 2: Log in using your Skype account details.

All the Skype contacts and messages will automatically appear in Teams, allowing you to continue conversations from where you left off.