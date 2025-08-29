Microsoft Releases Its First In-House AI Models: MAI-Voice-1 And MA-1-Preview

Hyderabad: Microsoft has so far mostly relied on large language models from OpenAI to power its products and services. However, it is finally getting ready to break free as Microsoft AI (MAI) announces its first in-house artificial intelligence models, MAI-Voice-1 and MA-1-preview.

In a blog post, MAI confirmed the beginning of public testing of MAI-1-preview on the community model evaluation platform LMArena. The company says it is its first foundation model trained end-to-end and offers a glimpse of future offerings inside Copilot.

The MAI-Voice-1, on the other hand, is the company's first "highly expressive and natural speech generation model", which is available in Copilot Daily, Podcasts, and newly revealed Copilot Labs. It says that voice is the interface of the future for AI companions, and MAI-Voice-1 delivers high-fidelity, expressive audio across both single and multi-speaker scenarios.

MAI-1-preview in LMArena

Microsoft calls MAI-1-preview a mixture-of-experts model, which is pre-trained and post-trained on around 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs. It says that the model specialises in following instructions and providing helpful responses to everyday queries.

Over the coming weeks, the company will roll MAI-1-preview out for certain text use cases within Copilot to learn and improve from user feedback. In addition to LMArena, Microsoft is also making the model available to testers via API in the hopes of collecting early feedback to learn more about the model's real-life performance and make necessary improvements.

MAI-Voice-1 in Copilot and Copilot Labs

Microsoft calls MAI-Voice-1 a lightning-fast speech generation model, which can generate a full minute of audio in under a second on a single GPU, thus making it one of the most efficient speech systems available today. The model is already powering the company's Copilot Daily and Podcasts features.

Additionally, the company is launching the MAI-Voice-1 in Copilot Labs, where testers can try the expressive speech and storytelling demos. The model can take a single prompt to generate an adventure story or craft a meditation guide.