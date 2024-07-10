ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Quits OpenAI Board Seat As Antitrust Scrutiny Of Artificial Intelligence Pacts Intensifies

Washington: Microsoft has relinquished its seat on the board of OpenAI, saying its participation is no longer needed because the ChatGPT maker has improved its governance since being roiled by boardroom chaos last year.

In a Tuesday letter, Microsoft confirmed it was resigning, effective immediately, from its role as an observer on the artificial intelligence company's board. We appreciate the support shown by OpenAI leadership and the OpenAI board as we made this decision," the letter said. The surprise departure comes amid intensifying scrutiny from antitrust regulators of the powerful AI partnership.

Microsoft has reportedly invested USD 13 billion in OpenAI. European Union regulators said last month that they would take a fresh look at the partnership under the 27-nation bloc's antitrust rules, while the US Federal Trade Commission and Britain's competition watchdog have also been examining the pact.

Microsoft took the board seat following a power struggle in which OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired, then quickly reinstated, while the board members behind the ouster were pushed out.

"Over the past eight months we have witnessed significant progress by the newly formed board and are confident in the company's direction," Microsoft said in its letter. Given all of this we no longer believe our limited role as an observer is necessary. With Microsoft's departure, OpenAI will no longer have observer seats on its board.