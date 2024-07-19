Hyderabad: A widespread disruption affecting millions of Windows users has kept Microsoft on its hooks. The pause in service in failure of critical systems, commonly known as the Blue Screen of Death (BSOD). Users reported sudden shutdowns and restarts, attributing the problem to a recent update from CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity company.

Microsoft Outage Sparks Global Panic: Windows Users Hit by Blue Screen Chaos; Airlines Affected (ANI)

The incident has also impacted Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform, initially affecting customers in the Central US region. Azure, renowned for its robust infrastructure supporting various applications and services, encountered difficulties that spilled over into widespread service interruptions.

Simultaneously, Microsoft acknowledged another setback involving multiple applications and services under its Microsoft 365 suite. Users encountered accessibility issues, prompting Microsoft to escalate efforts in rerouting affected traffic to mitigate the disruption swiftly. The company pressured users of its focus on redirecting traffic to operational systems to alleviate ongoing impacts.

In response to the escalating situation, Microsoft provided updates through its official communications channels, including X. The Microsoft 365 Status account acknowledged the issue and outlined ongoing efforts to restore serviceability. The company emphasised its commitment to resolving the disruption promptly and efficiently, at the earliest.

Microsoft on Friday said that it is aware of the issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform. A Microsoft spokesperson said: "We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming". "We're aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform," the spokesperson said.

Social media platforms, notably, X (formerly Twitter), were flooded with reports from frustrated Windows users facing continuous blue screen errors, with devices caught in frustrating restart loops. The scale of the outage was such that even companies beyond Microsoft's direct clientele had to bear its brunt. Low-cost airline Frontier Airlines, for instance, was forced to cancel some flights in the US due to the operational challenges caused by the Microsoft outage.

Airlines in India are also grappling with a widespread disruption caused by the ongoing outage in Microsoft Azure. Indigo issued an advisory urging passengers to contact them for flight information, citing increased wait times and slower operations due to the Azure issue.

"Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted. We appreciate your patience.," Indigo stated.

Akasa Air also reported service disruptions, including temporary unavailability of online services like booking and check-in. They have shifted to manual processes at airports and advised travellers to arrive early. "Our teams are actively resolving the infrastructure issue," Akasa assured in a statement on X.

Similarly affected, SpiceJet acknowledged technical issues affecting flight updates and reassured passengers of active efforts to resolve the problem swiftly. "We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your patience," SpiceJet posted on X.