Microsoft Makes AI Usage Mandatory, Ties It To Performance Review

Microsoft is urging its employees to adopt its indigenous AI tools while working. Few reports suggest that the workflow will be evaluated on its usage.

Microsoft Makes AI Usage Mandatory, Ties It To Performance Reviews
Microsoft will evaluate its employees based their usage of Microsoft AI tools. (Image Credit: AP News)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : July 1, 2025 at 12:39 PM IST

2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become an integral part of Microsoft’s business, and the company is putting pressure on its workforce to adopt AI, whether they like it or not. A leaked internal document revealed that Microsoft will pay close attention to its employees’ contributions in the company’s AI efforts during performance evaluations, revealed at the beginning of the year.

Moreover, a report published by Business Insider mentions that Microsoft is asking its managers to evaluate employees based on how frequently and effectively they use the company’s own AI tools.

Julia Liuson, President of Microsoft’s Developer Division and GitHub, recently sent an email to Microsoft’s top management, requesting them to evaluate the performance of the employees based on their usage of internal AI tools such as GitHub Copilot.

“AI is now a fundamental part of how we work. Just like collaboration, data-driven thinking, and effective communication, using AI is no longer optional — it's core to every role and every level,” said Liuson.

The email clearly states that AI is no longer a choice. The email also mentioned that “AI should be part of your holistic reflections on an individual’s performance and impact.”

This drastic shift from the Redmount-based company indicates how the tech giant is urgently leaning towards AI and how the performance of its employees will be measured at Microsoft. Teams are reportedly measuring the performance of an employee based on their usage of AI tools, as executives will also push towards the adoption of products such as Microsoft Copilot, which has previously been heavily promoted but struggled to gain internal traction.

The new policy appears to have been made for Microsoft’s developers, with top leadership compelling them to use AI products daily. This also reflects the mounting frustration of the company, as Copilot is facing tight competition from rival AI coding tools such as Cursor.

