Microsoft Lens App To Shut Down, But Their Is An Alternate Document Scanning Solution

The Microsoft Lens app users can use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app to scan their dcouments on the phone. ( Image Credit: Microsoft )

Hyderabad: The Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue the Microsoft Lens app, which is used to scan documents. The company mentioned that support for the application will gradually be shut down. Users are advised to use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app instead of the Microsoft Lens app to scan their documents. The news of the shutdown of the app was announced via Microsoft’s support page.

Retirement timeline of the Microsoft Lens app

Starting from September 15, 2025, the Microsoft Lens app will be retired from iOS and Android devices.

The app will no longer be supported from November 15, 2025; it will be removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store as well.

Microsoft Lens users will not be able to scan documents using the app after December 15, 2025.

Replacement for the Microsoft Lens app

Although Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of the Microsoft Lens app, the tech giant has also provided a solution to scan documents. The tech giant says that users can use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app to scan their documents on their smartphones, as it comes with an in-built scanning feature.

Microsoft Lens App (Image Credit: Google Play Store)

How to scan documents through the Copilot app?

Step 1: Open the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on the smartphone.