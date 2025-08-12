Microsoft Lens App To Shut Down, But Their Is An Alternate Document Scanning Solution

Hyderabad: The Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft has announced that it will discontinue the Microsoft Lens app, which is used to scan documents. The company mentioned that support for the application will gradually be shut down. Users are advised to use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app instead of the Microsoft Lens app to scan their documents. The news of the shutdown of the app was announced via Microsoft’s support page.
Retirement timeline of the Microsoft Lens app
- Starting from September 15, 2025, the Microsoft Lens app will be retired from iOS and Android devices.
- The app will no longer be supported from November 15, 2025; it will be removed from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store as well.
- Microsoft Lens users will not be able to scan documents using the app after December 15, 2025.
Replacement for the Microsoft Lens app
Although Microsoft has announced the discontinuation of the Microsoft Lens app, the tech giant has also provided a solution to scan documents. The tech giant says that users can use the Microsoft 365 Copilot app to scan their documents on their smartphones, as it comes with an in-built scanning feature.
How to scan documents through the Copilot app?
Step 1: Open the Microsoft 365 Copilot app on the smartphone.
Step 2: Tap the menu tab, the three-line icon, present at the top-left corner of the app.
Step 3: Select the Create tab.
Step 4: Now tap on the Scan option and scan the document.
Step 5: To access the old scan, click on the folder icon present at the top right corner in the Create tab.
How to access old scanned documents from Microsoft Lens?
Even after the Microsoft Lens app stops scanning document support, users will not lose access to their old scanned documents. They just have to go to the ‘MyScans’ section positioned at the top right corner of the app.
For iOS users
- Cloud files: Open the Create tab in the Microsoft Lens app and select the folder icon in the top right corner to open My Creations. Old scanned documents can be accessed.
- Local files: The documents that are saved locally via the Microsoft Lens app cannot be accessed by the Microsoft 365 Copilot app.
For Android users
- Cloud files: Open the Create tab and select the folder icon ‘My Creations’ placed at the top right corner of the app.
- Local files: To access locally saved scans, grant All Files Access permission to the Microsoft 365 Copilot. Now, open the Create tab and select My Creations in the top right corner to view old scans.
Microsoft Lens features missing from Copilot
- The Microsoft 365 Copilot app cannot save scanned documents directly in OneNote, Word, or PowerPoint.
- It cannot scan business cards and save them in OneNote.
- Read out loud functionality and Immersive Reader integration are not available with the app.