ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Firing Thousands Of Employees Across World Offices, Its 2nd Mass Layoff In Months

The company declined to say how many would be laid off, but said it'll comprise less than 4% of workforce it had a year ago.

A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash.
A Microsoft sign and logo are pictured at the company's headquarters, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Redmond, Wash. (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : July 2, 2025 at 7:39 PM IST

Updated : July 2, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

1 Min Read

Redmond, Washington: Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months. The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year ago. Microsoft said the cuts will affect multiple teams around the world, including its sales division and its Xbox video game business.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” it said in a statement. Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount.

The company said Wednesday that its latest layoffs would cut close to 4% of that workforce, which would be about 9,000 people. But it was unclear if it was also counting the 6,000 who were cut as part of a mass layoff announced in May.

More details to follow...

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Redmond, Washington: Microsoft is firing thousands of workers, its second mass layoff in months. The tech giant began sending out layoff notices Wednesday.

The company declined to say how many people would be laid off but that it will comprise less than 4% of the workforce it had a year ago. Microsoft said the cuts will affect multiple teams around the world, including its sales division and its Xbox video game business.

“We continue to implement organizational changes necessary to best position the company and teams for success in a dynamic marketplace,” it said in a statement. Microsoft employed 228,000 full-time workers as of last June, the last time it reported its annual headcount.

The company said Wednesday that its latest layoffs would cut close to 4% of that workforce, which would be about 9,000 people. But it was unclear if it was also counting the 6,000 who were cut as part of a mass layoff announced in May.

More details to follow...

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Last Updated : July 2, 2025 at 8:03 PM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MICROSOFT LAY OFFMICROSOFTEMPLOYEES LAIDOFFBILL GATESMASS LAYOFF

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Meet Indian-Origin NASA Astronaut Anil Menon, Set To Launch To Space Station In June 2026

Is Miyazaki Mango Just A Hype : Malihabad Farmers Say 'Lakhon Wala Aam' Only For Selfies, Not For Sale In India

Dikhow Bridge: Assam's Forgotten British-Era Lifeline Echoes With Neglect

Development Diplomacy: India's Projects Signal Reset In Maldives Relations Under Muizzu

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.