Microsoft Rolls Out Copilot Vision For Windows, A New AI Assistance Tool That Rivals Google Gemini Live

Hyderabad: Microsoft has launched its Copilot Vision for Windows, which will assist users in real-time in their daily tasks. It is designed to be a second set of eyes that navigate, analyse, and carry out tasks directly on their PC. It has been developed to become a go-to companion app for everyday tasks. It rivals Gemini Live, developed by Google.

When you activate Copilot Vision, it uses voice to answer questions about what the page you are reading and can suggest what to do next, reads a blog post on the release.

Copilot Vision: What is it?

It acts as a tool to allow users to connect their computer with Microsoft’s virtual AI chatbot Copilot. Once the tool is enabled, Copilot can observe the user’s screen and provide context-specific help. For instance, if a user needs to find a button in a menu, open two different apps, or simply 'ask' questions about what they are seeing on their screen, it will allow users to collaborate with the AI and also use their PC effectively.

Copilot Vision: Availability and Rollout

Currently, Copilot Vision has been rolled out only for Windows 10 and Windows 11 users in the US. The Redmond-based company plans to expand the new tool to more non-European countries soon.

It is a part of Copilot Lab, an experimental program from Microsoft where users can access and test beta and unreleased features of Microsoft Copilot.