Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode On Edge Browser: Here's How It Uses AI For Smarter Web Browsing

Microsoft has launched the Copilot Mode on the Edge browser, which allows users to browse the web smartly using AI.

Microsoft Launches Copilot Mode On Edge Browser: Here's How It Uses AI For Smarter Web Browsing
The Copilot Mode on Edge Browser rivals the Comet browser, Dia browser, and others (Image Credit: Windows Blog)
Hyderabad: The Redmond-based tech giant Microsoft has launched an experimental Copilot Mode on the Microsoft Edge browser, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the user's browsing experience.

The newly introduced mode enables users to perform tasks, organise browsing into topic-based queries and compare results across all open tabs without the need to switch between them. Notably, the update arrives at a time when tech companies have started embedding AI tools into their products and offerings, including web browsers and search engines. Perplexity's Comet browser, AI mode in Google search, Dia browser from the Browsing Company, and others serve as examples. OpenAI's ChatGPT is also slated to launch an upcoming AI-powered web browser.

Microsoft Edge gets Copilot Mode

According to a blog post shared by Microsoft, the new Copilot Mode in the Microsoft Edge browser works in a slightly different manner than others. Instead of adding a side panel that can be easily accessed from anywhere, the company has made a dedicated tab for Copilot, which assists users. Moreover, users can also open the chatbot in a dynamic window from the top of the interface for tab-specific tasks.

Microsoft says that the dedicated Copilot tab with a textbox at the bottom comes with features, such as chat, search, and web navigation, which support context and can collect data from any open tab and answer user queries.

For instance, if a user is planning to go for a picnic with their family, on a budget, they just have to enter the right details in the search bar in Copilot Mode. It will provide the best locations for a picnic by going through all the webpages opened in the web browser to fully understand the context of the request made by the user and provide the best suggestion. Additionally, the Copilot Mode can also provide instructions for certain tasks.

The Copilot Mode is available for free for a limited time in all markets where the Copilot is available. Notably, the company did not mention the future cost or how long it will be available for free.

