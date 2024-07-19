Microsoft Global Outage: 'National Informatics Centre's Network Not Affected', Confirms IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday took to his X handle and confirmed the Information Technology (IT) Ministry has been in touch with Microsoft to resolve the global outage. Vaishnaw also said the National Informatics Centre's (NIC) network has not been affected by the outage.

Reacting to the global outage, the Microsoft spokesperson said they are aware of the issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform and further anticipated that a resolution would be forthcoming.

Microsoft Windows users this morning reported facing 'Blue Screen of Death' errors, with many users taking to social media platforms to report about the issue. The outage resulted in disruptions to flights, supermarkets, the stock market, and banking operations, among others.

Major US carriers, including Delta, United, and American Airlines, have grounded all flights, regardless of destination, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Berlin Airport announced the suspension of all flights. In India, SpiceJet announced via X that it was experiencing technical challenges with its service provider, which affected online services like booking, check-in, and managing bookings.

IndiGo tweeted, "Our systems are currently impacted by a Microsoft outage, which is also affecting other companies. During this time, booking, check-in, access to your boarding pass, and some flights may be impacted."

The National Cyber Security Coordinator of Australia stated in a post on X, "I am aware of a large-scale technical outage affecting a number of companies and services across Australia this afternoon. Our current information is this outage relates to a technical issue with a third-party software platform employed by affected companies."

The Redmond, Washington, DC-headquartered American multinational corporation said on Friday that it was investigating an issue preventing users from accessing its apps and services. (With Agency Inputs)