Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates Lists Three AI-Proof Jobs In 2025: Details

Here are the top 3 jobs which, according to billionaire, philanthropist, and co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates thinks are irreplaceable by AI.

Three AI-proof jobs according to Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. (Image Credit: Instagram via thisisbillgates)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 4:48 PM IST

Hyderabad: OpenAI launched ChatGPT in 2022, and since then, AI (Artificial Intelligence) has reshaped the way we think and perform tasks. AI chatbots such as Gemini, Copilot, DeepSeek, and others are used as tools for work, but professionals raise concerns about AI replacing humans in several jobs in different sectors.

Last month, Bill Gates, Co-founder of Microsoft predicted that AI would replace human beings for most things. As artificial intelligence is being adopted by most organisations worldwide, it is reshaping industries at a pace we humans cannot imagine. While AI promises overall efficiency and innovation, it also highlights concerns about job displacement.

Job Irreplaceable by AI, According to Bill Gates

The tech billionaire Bill Gates warned that AI will replace human beings and will automate many job roles, making many workers jobless. However, not all jobs will succumb to AI's domination.

Coders: Several reports and tech leaders such as NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff suggest that coders will be the first ones to lose their jobs. The people who are responsible for developing AI systems play a crucial role. Even though AI can generate code, it lacks precision, adaptability, and real-life problem-solving abilities, which are required for complex software development. Bill Gates believes that human programmers are pivotal in creating a refined, debugged, and advancing AI. In short, AI can assist humans in writing codes, but it cannot replace a skilled professional.

Energy Experts: AI cannot independently handle the energy sector, as it is complex for it. From oil and nuclear power to renewable energy solutions, industry experts have to go through regulatory challenges and develop sustainable strategies to respond to the unpredictable global demands. AI can efficiently provide analytical insights for this sector but human decision-making remains irreplaceable, especially with crisis management and long-term energy planning. According to Gates, energy professionals remain irreplaceable.

Biologists: In the medical research and scientific discovery field, biologists depend on their intuitions, creativity, and critical thinking skills. So, AI will have to master all these skills to formulate groundbreaking hypotheses or make scientific breakthroughs. Currently, AI lacks these skills and makes a powerful tool which will assist biologists in processing vast datasets and aid in disease diagnosis. So Gates predicts that biologists will remain essential in pushing the boundaries of medicine and understanding the complexities of life.

