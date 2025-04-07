ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Celebrates 50 Years: The Journey Of A Tech Giant That Transformed Personal Computing

Hyderabad: Microsoft has achieved a milestone and has celebrated the 50th anniversary of its foundation. The Redmond-based tech giant started its journey with a significant computer code written by Bill Gates and his childhood friend, the late Paul Allen, when they were freshmen at Harvard University. Bill Gates recently mentioned his initial moments in a blog post, mentioning them as key milestones in the history of personal computing. Let's take a look at the journey of Microsoft, the company which has dominated the personal computing space for 50 years.

Bill Gates and Paul Allen shared a common vision of bringing personal computing to everyone. The duo hit their first big success when they developed software for the Altair 8800, which was one of the first personal computers to be built during the period. On April 4, 1975, Bill Gates and the late Paul Allen founded Microsoft, which developed Altair BASIC and laid the foundation for a global tech empire. In 1979, Microsoft's sales exceeded $1 million, and it shifted headquarters from Albuquerque, New Mexico, to Bellevue, Washington. During the 1980s, Microsoft became a household name.

Rise to Dominance (1981-1990)

1981: Microsoft releases its new operating software, Microsoft Disk Operating System (MS-DOS) in August. The software began running on IBM's personal computers. This was a groundbreaking moment for the company's future domination in personal computing systems.

1983: The company announced a new software named "Windows." The new software was built to enhance the MS-DOS interface with visual features.

1985: Windows 1.0 is launched, which introduced a graphical interface that shaped modern-day computing. It made computers much easier to use, which was a turning point. Over the years, Microsoft kept improving Windows and became the most used OS (operating system) in the world.

1986: The company moved its corporate headquarters to Redmond, Washington. It went public at $21 per share and raised about $60 million, making Bill Gates a millionaire at 31 and eventually the world’s richest man.

1987: Microsoft becomes the world's largest producer of software for personal computers.

1988: After the arrival of Windows 2.0 in 1987, personal computers started becoming more common in offices. Microsoft became the largest PC software company based on global sales.

1989: Microsoft Office was launched, which included Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. These programs are still widely used at homes, schools, and offices.

Dominating the Desktop in the 90s

The Redmond-based tech giant joined the internet world with the introduction of Internet Explorer in the 90s. The company also expanded its business by creating server software and business tools.

1990: Windows 3.0 was launched, and five years later, Windows 95 was released, which surpassed sales of 1 million copies in just four days. The sales for PC started to explode as computers made their way into homes, schools and businesses, kickstarting the "Windows era."

1990: Microsoft Office was introduced, which changed productivity software.

1995: Windows 95 was launched. It was a revolutionary release as this OS introduced the Start menu, taskbar, and plug-and-play support. Microsoft sold 7 million copies in the first five weeks.

1995: With the arrival of the Internet, Microsoft introduced its Web browser "Internet Explorer". It debuted with the Windows 95 Plus Pack, which marked Microsoft’s entry into the browser wars.

1998: Windows 98, the first consumer-focused version of Windows, was released. That same year, the US Department of Justice filed antitrust charges against Microsoft relating to the bundling of its programs into its operating systems. The US regulators accused the company of using its dominance in software and monopolistic practices to drive competitors out of business.