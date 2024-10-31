ETV Bharat / technology

Microsoft Beats Expectations, But AI Concerns Force Shares Down

Microsoft Surface tablets are shown on the sideline prior to an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans, Oct 6, 2024 in Houston. ( AP )

San Francisco: Microsoft delivered solid quarterly results on Wednesday, beating analyst expectations with revenue jumping 16 percent to $65.6 billion, but questions were raised about the company's big spending on the AI boom.

The tech giant reported net income of $24.7 billion for the quarter ending September 30, marking an 11-percent increase from the same period last year. Earnings per share rose 10 percent to $3.30. The company attributed the solid performance to robust growth in its cloud computing and artificial intelligence businesses.

"AI-driven transformation is changing work... and workflow across every role, function, and business process," said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, adding that the company was winning new customers through its AI platforms and tools.

The Redmond-based company has been at the forefront of the generative AI revolution, largely thanks to its partnership with OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT. The company has rolled out AI features at a furious pace, mainly under its Copilot brand, leaving investors hopeful for a return on investment from the expensive technology.

But the tech giant warned that its gross margin outlook for its crucial cloud division, or how much money it expects to make, was going to be lower just as its investment in AI infrastructure was set to grow. The news sent Microsoft's share price down by nearly four percent in after-hours trading.