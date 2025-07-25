MicroCarb Project To Launch Tomorrow: All About The Microsatellite That Will Monitor Earth's Carbon Dioxide Levels

Hyderabad: Human activities, such as the use of fertilisers in agriculture, combustion of fossil fuels for energy, deforestation, livestock farming, and the decomposition of organic materials in landfills, all lead to the emission of gases into the environment. Not all gases are good for the environment; harmful gases that are produced during human activities are Carbon Dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), and nitrous oxide (N20). These gases trap heat in the Earth’s atmosphere, preventing it from escaping back into space. This vicious cycle leads to the Greenhouse Effect, which becomes dangerous to humankind as excessive heat remains inside the Earth's atmosphere, gradually leading to the disruption of the ecology.

This warrants the tracking of the Greenhouse gas (GHG) fluxes. It refers to the movement of greenhouse gases, such as Carbon Dioxide (CO2), Methane (CH4), and Nitrous Oxide (N2O) between the Earth’s surface (land and oceans) and the atmosphere. This helps researchers to understand and monitor climate change, hoping to create a balance between the emissions and absorption of Greenhouse gases.

To monitor the GHG fluxes, the Centre National d'Études Spatiales (CNES) or the French Space Agency, in collaboration with the UK Space Agency (UKSA), will launch the MicroCarb, a microsatellite, on July 26, 2025, at 7:10 AM IST.

It is the first European space mission which solely focuses on measuring the atmospheric carbon dioxide of the Earth. In addition to helping scientists identify GHG fluxes on Earth’s surface, the satellite will also enable them to measure how much carbon dioxide is being absorbed by oceans and forests, and what remains on the planet.

The microsatellite is designed to map the sources (processes or activities that release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere) and sinks (the processes or activities that remove these gases from the atmosphere) of carbon dioxide (CO2) on a global scale.

The mission launch on Saturday, built on the CNES Myriade platform, will take off from French Guiana by an Arianespace Vega C rocket.

What is the actual purpose of MicroCarb?