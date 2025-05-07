ETV Bharat / technology

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: A Quick Comparison

Here's a quick comparison between the newly launched MG Windsor EV Pro model, along with its direct rivals.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs TaThe ta Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: A Quick Comparison
The MG Windsor EV Pro come with an affordable BaaS variant. (Image Credit: ETV Bharat via Mahindra, JSW MG, Tata Motors EV, and Hyundai)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 5:12 PM IST

3 Min Read

Hyderabad: JSW MG India recently launched the MG Windsor EV Pro in India. The new variant is based on the Essence model, which now comes with a bigger battery and longer range. It carries a 52.9 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 449 km compared to the standard Windsor EV, which features a 38 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 332 km.

MG Windsor EV Pro comes at a price of Rs 17,49,800 (ex-showroom, India), which is applicable for the first 8000 customers; rivals like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric also come at a similar price. So, let’s take a look at how the new Windsor EV Pro takes its fares against its rivals in India.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

ModelPrice (Ex-Showroom)
MG Windsor EV ProRs 12.49 lakh (BaaS model) Rs 17.49 lakh
Tata Curvv EVRs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
Mahindra BE 6Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh
Hyundai Creta ElectricRs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh

Looking at the price table, the BaaS model of the newly launched MG Windsor EV Pro seems to be an affordable option for those who are on a budget constraint. For those, budget is not an issue can opt for the Mahindra BE 6 as the top variant. Pack Three features a 79 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 683 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions

ModelLength (mm)Width (mm)Height (mm)Wheelbase (mm)Ground Clearance (mm)Boot Space (L)
MG Windsor EV Pro4295185016772700186579
Tata Curvv EV4310181016372560186/190500
Mahindra BE 64371190716272775N/AN/A
Hyundai Creta Electric4340179016552610N/AN/A

According to the table, the Mahindra BE 6 is longer and wider than all its competitors, being 31mm longer than the Hyundai Creta, which stands as the second longest vehicle in the lot. The Windsor EV Pro stands as the tallest vehicle, which is 22mm, 40mm, and 50mm taller than the Creta Electric, Curvv EV, and BE 6 EVs. Looking at the wheelbase, the Mahindra BE 6 has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the Windsor EV Pro. Hyundai and Mahindra have not mentioned the ground clearance and boot space figures. The boot space of the Windsor EV Pro is 79L more than the Tata Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

All electric vehicles feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor, but the BE 6 is the only EV with Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration. It comes in 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which produce the maximum power and torque in the lot. The Hyundai Creta Electric has the least battery pack among the lot, while the new Windsor EV Pro stands in the middle as per the table.

ModelMotor TypeDrivetrainPower Output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Range (km)Battery Capacity (kWh)
MG Windsor EV ProPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive134.120044952.9
Tata Curvv EVPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive164.9215430/50245/55
Mahindra BE 6Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorRear Wheel Drive378.138068373
Hyundai Creta ElectricPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive168.9255390/47342/51.4

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Charging

ModelMotor TypeDrivetrainPower Output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Range (km)Battery Capacity (kWh)
MG Windsor EV ProPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive134.120044952.9
Tata Curvv EVPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive164.9215430/50245/55
Mahindra BE 6Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorRear Wheel Drive378.138068373
Hyundai Creta ElectricPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive168.9255390/47342/51.4

The standard 11 kW AC charger of the Hyundai Creta Electric is the fastest in the lot, followed by the Curvv EV’s 7.2 kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the BE 6 has the fastest charging using a DC charger, which can be recharged in 20 minutes from 20 to 80 per cent.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV PRO Launched In India With New Features And 449KM Range: Price, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: JSW MG India recently launched the MG Windsor EV Pro in India. The new variant is based on the Essence model, which now comes with a bigger battery and longer range. It carries a 52.9 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 449 km compared to the standard Windsor EV, which features a 38 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 332 km.

MG Windsor EV Pro comes at a price of Rs 17,49,800 (ex-showroom, India), which is applicable for the first 8000 customers; rivals like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric also come at a similar price. So, let’s take a look at how the new Windsor EV Pro takes its fares against its rivals in India.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

ModelPrice (Ex-Showroom)
MG Windsor EV ProRs 12.49 lakh (BaaS model) Rs 17.49 lakh
Tata Curvv EVRs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
Mahindra BE 6Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh
Hyundai Creta ElectricRs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh

Looking at the price table, the BaaS model of the newly launched MG Windsor EV Pro seems to be an affordable option for those who are on a budget constraint. For those, budget is not an issue can opt for the Mahindra BE 6 as the top variant. Pack Three features a 79 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 683 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions

ModelLength (mm)Width (mm)Height (mm)Wheelbase (mm)Ground Clearance (mm)Boot Space (L)
MG Windsor EV Pro4295185016772700186579
Tata Curvv EV4310181016372560186/190500
Mahindra BE 64371190716272775N/AN/A
Hyundai Creta Electric4340179016552610N/AN/A

According to the table, the Mahindra BE 6 is longer and wider than all its competitors, being 31mm longer than the Hyundai Creta, which stands as the second longest vehicle in the lot. The Windsor EV Pro stands as the tallest vehicle, which is 22mm, 40mm, and 50mm taller than the Creta Electric, Curvv EV, and BE 6 EVs. Looking at the wheelbase, the Mahindra BE 6 has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the Windsor EV Pro. Hyundai and Mahindra have not mentioned the ground clearance and boot space figures. The boot space of the Windsor EV Pro is 79L more than the Tata Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

All electric vehicles feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor, but the BE 6 is the only EV with Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration. It comes in 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which produce the maximum power and torque in the lot. The Hyundai Creta Electric has the least battery pack among the lot, while the new Windsor EV Pro stands in the middle as per the table.

ModelMotor TypeDrivetrainPower Output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Range (km)Battery Capacity (kWh)
MG Windsor EV ProPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive134.120044952.9
Tata Curvv EVPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive164.9215430/50245/55
Mahindra BE 6Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorRear Wheel Drive378.138068373
Hyundai Creta ElectricPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive168.9255390/47342/51.4

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Charging

ModelMotor TypeDrivetrainPower Output (bhp)Torque (Nm)Range (km)Battery Capacity (kWh)
MG Windsor EV ProPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive134.120044952.9
Tata Curvv EVPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive164.9215430/50245/55
Mahindra BE 6Permanent Magnet Synchronous MotorRear Wheel Drive378.138068373
Hyundai Creta ElectricPermanent Magnet Synchronous MotorFront Wheel Drive168.9255390/47342/51.4

The standard 11 kW AC charger of the Hyundai Creta Electric is the fastest in the lot, followed by the Curvv EV’s 7.2 kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the BE 6 has the fastest charging using a DC charger, which can be recharged in 20 minutes from 20 to 80 per cent.

Also Read: MG Windsor EV PRO Launched In India With New Features And 449KM Range: Price, Specifications, More

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

EV COMPARISONTATA CURVV EVMAHINDRA BE 6HYUNDAI CRETA EVMG WINDSOR EV PRO

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.