MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: A Quick Comparison

Hyderabad: JSW MG India recently launched the MG Windsor EV Pro in India. The new variant is based on the Essence model, which now comes with a bigger battery and longer range. It carries a 52.9 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 449 km compared to the standard Windsor EV, which features a 38 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 332 km.
MG Windsor EV Pro comes at a price of Rs 17,49,800 (ex-showroom, India), which is applicable for the first 8000 customers; rivals like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric also come at a similar price. So, let’s take a look at how the new Windsor EV Pro takes its fares against its rivals in India.
MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price
|Model
|Price (Ex-Showroom)
|MG Windsor EV Pro
|Rs 12.49 lakh (BaaS model) Rs 17.49 lakh
|Tata Curvv EV
|Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh
|Mahindra BE 6
|Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh
Looking at the price table, the BaaS model of the newly launched MG Windsor EV Pro seems to be an affordable option for those who are on a budget constraint. For those, budget is not an issue can opt for the Mahindra BE 6 as the top variant. Pack Three features a 79 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 683 km on a single charge.
MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions
|Model
|Length (mm)
|Width (mm)
|Height (mm)
|Wheelbase (mm)
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|Boot Space (L)
|MG Windsor EV Pro
|4295
|1850
|1677
|2700
|186
|579
|Tata Curvv EV
|4310
|1810
|1637
|2560
|186/190
|500
|Mahindra BE 6
|4371
|1907
|1627
|2775
|N/A
|N/A
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|4340
|1790
|1655
|2610
|N/A
|N/A
According to the table, the Mahindra BE 6 is longer and wider than all its competitors, being 31mm longer than the Hyundai Creta, which stands as the second longest vehicle in the lot. The Windsor EV Pro stands as the tallest vehicle, which is 22mm, 40mm, and 50mm taller than the Creta Electric, Curvv EV, and BE 6 EVs. Looking at the wheelbase, the Mahindra BE 6 has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the Windsor EV Pro. Hyundai and Mahindra have not mentioned the ground clearance and boot space figures. The boot space of the Windsor EV Pro is 79L more than the Tata Curvv EV.
MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain
All electric vehicles feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor, but the BE 6 is the only EV with Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration. It comes in 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which produce the maximum power and torque in the lot. The Hyundai Creta Electric has the least battery pack among the lot, while the new Windsor EV Pro stands in the middle as per the table.
|Model
|Motor Type
|Drivetrain
|Power Output (bhp)
|Torque (Nm)
|Range (km)
|Battery Capacity (kWh)
|MG Windsor EV Pro
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Front Wheel Drive
|134.1
|200
|449
|52.9
|Tata Curvv EV
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Front Wheel Drive
|164.9
|215
|430/502
|45/55
|Mahindra BE 6
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Rear Wheel Drive
|378.1
|380
|683
|73
|Hyundai Creta Electric
|Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor
|Front Wheel Drive
|168.9
|255
|390/473
|42/51.4
The standard 11 kW AC charger of the Hyundai Creta Electric is the fastest in the lot, followed by the Curvv EV’s 7.2 kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the BE 6 has the fastest charging using a DC charger, which can be recharged in 20 minutes from 20 to 80 per cent.
