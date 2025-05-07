MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: A Quick Comparison

Hyderabad: JSW MG India recently launched the MG Windsor EV Pro in India. The new variant is based on the Essence model, which now comes with a bigger battery and longer range. It carries a 52.9 kWh battery pack and has a claimed range of 449 km compared to the standard Windsor EV, which features a 38 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 332 km.

MG Windsor EV Pro comes at a price of Rs 17,49,800 (ex-showroom, India), which is applicable for the first 8000 customers; rivals like Tata Curvv EV, Mahindra BE 6, and Hyundai Creta Electric also come at a similar price. So, let’s take a look at how the new Windsor EV Pro takes its fares against its rivals in India.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Price

Model Price (Ex-Showroom) MG Windsor EV Pro Rs 12.49 lakh (BaaS model) Rs 17.49 lakh Tata Curvv EV Rs 17.49 lakh to Rs 21.99 lakh Mahindra BE 6 Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.90 lakh Hyundai Creta Electric Rs 17.99 lakh to Rs 24.27 lakh

Looking at the price table, the BaaS model of the newly launched MG Windsor EV Pro seems to be an affordable option for those who are on a budget constraint. For those, budget is not an issue can opt for the Mahindra BE 6 as the top variant. Pack Three features a 79 kWh battery pack and a claimed range of 683 km on a single charge.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Dimensions

Model Length (mm) Width (mm) Height (mm) Wheelbase (mm) Ground Clearance (mm) Boot Space (L) MG Windsor EV Pro 4295 1850 1677 2700 186 579 Tata Curvv EV 4310 1810 1637 2560 186/190 500 Mahindra BE 6 4371 1907 1627 2775 N/A N/A Hyundai Creta Electric 4340 1790 1655 2610 N/A N/A

According to the table, the Mahindra BE 6 is longer and wider than all its competitors, being 31mm longer than the Hyundai Creta, which stands as the second longest vehicle in the lot. The Windsor EV Pro stands as the tallest vehicle, which is 22mm, 40mm, and 50mm taller than the Creta Electric, Curvv EV, and BE 6 EVs. Looking at the wheelbase, the Mahindra BE 6 has a 75mm longer wheelbase than the Windsor EV Pro. Hyundai and Mahindra have not mentioned the ground clearance and boot space figures. The boot space of the Windsor EV Pro is 79L more than the Tata Curvv EV.

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Powertrain

All electric vehicles feature a permanent magnet synchronous motor, but the BE 6 is the only EV with Rear Wheel Drive (RWD) configuration. It comes in 59 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs, which produce the maximum power and torque in the lot. The Hyundai Creta Electric has the least battery pack among the lot, while the new Windsor EV Pro stands in the middle as per the table.

Model Motor Type Drivetrain Power Output (bhp) Torque (Nm) Range (km) Battery Capacity (kWh) MG Windsor EV Pro Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Front Wheel Drive 134.1 200 449 52.9 Tata Curvv EV Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Front Wheel Drive 164.9 215 430/502 45/55 Mahindra BE 6 Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Rear Wheel Drive 378.1 380 683 73 Hyundai Creta Electric Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor Front Wheel Drive 168.9 255 390/473 42/51.4

MG Windsor EV Pro vs Tata Curvv EV vs Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Creta Electric: Charging

The standard 11 kW AC charger of the Hyundai Creta Electric is the fastest in the lot, followed by the Curvv EV’s 7.2 kW AC charger. Meanwhile, the BE 6 has the fastest charging using a DC charger, which can be recharged in 20 minutes from 20 to 80 per cent.

