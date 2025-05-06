MG Windsor EV PRO Launched In India With New Features And 449KM Range: Price, Specifications, More

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India has launched the MG Windsor EV PRO, packed with new tech and safety features alongside a new 52.9 kWh battery pack. Since the Windsor witnessed a noteworthy customer response, becoming the fastest EV to achieve the 20K sales milestone, the company hopes to repeat the market success with the launch and addition of the PRO series.

The MG Windsor PRO is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,49,800 (ex-showroom) for the first 8,000 bookings. The EV also has a BaaS (Battery-As-A-Service) option, which costs Rs 12,49,999 + Rs 4.5/km (battery rental).

JSW MG Motor India believes that BaaS option will make EV ownership flexible for Indian car buyers. The ownership scheme was first launched in September 2024 and now includes six financiers, including Bajaj Finserv, Herofin Corp, Ecofy, VidyutTech, IDFC First Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Prime.

MG Windsor EV PRO: Everything to Know

Battery and Range: The Windsor EV PRO features a 52.9 kWh battery pack and claims to offer an extended certified range of 449 km (MIDC P1 + P2), while delivering 136 PS of power and 200 Nm of instant torque.

Interior and Style: The Windsor PRO arrives in three new colour options: Celadon Blue, Aurora Silver, and Glaze Red, along with a new 18-inch dual-tone machined alloy for styling. The new dual-tone Ivory and Black interiors are supposed to elevate the cabin experience. The vehicle features reclinable (up to 135 degrees) Aero Lounge seats and an expansive Infinity View Glass Roof for a luxury touch.

Safety Features: The new vehicle from JSW MG Motor India comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 major features with 3 levels of warnings (audio, visual and haptic), including:

Traffic Jam Assist

Vehicle Safe Stop

Adaptive Cruise Control

Bend Cruise Assistance (Sub-function of ACC)

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Lane Keep Assist

Intelligent Headlamp Control

Forward Collision Warning

Automatic Emergency Braking System

Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance

Tech Integration: Building on MG's Global Smart Electric Platform, the MG Windsor EV PRO features AeroGlide design language and a Powered Tailgate. It comes with Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) and Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) technologies, where the former allows users to power external devices directly from the car and the latter enables energy sharing capabilities between compatible EVs. The MG Windsor PRO sports a 15.6-inch GrandView Touch Display in the central console, which comes with entertainment features and supports 80+ connected features and 100+ AI-based voice commands.