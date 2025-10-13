ETV Bharat / technology

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Vs Standard Variant: Key Differences Explained

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India recently launched the new MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition in India. The limited edition EV comes at a starting price of Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned between the lower-spec Windsor EV and the higher-capacity Windsor EV Pro. The former variant starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Pro model is priced at Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

With the introduction of the Inspire Edition, MG Motor now offers a mid-range option targeting buyers who are willing to spend a little more to purchase a limited edition EV rather than the base model. So, let’s see the highlighting differences between the new Inspire Edition and the entry-level variant of the Windsor EV.

MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition vs Windsor EV: Design

All three variants of the MG Windsor EV share a similar body structure and design. The EV has a raised stance and a closed front fascia, providing a distinctive electric crossover identity. However, the Inspire Edition offers a more aesthetic look compared to the other two trims.