MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition Vs Standard Variant: Key Differences Explained
The MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition features a dual-tone exterior, an edition-specific badge, a 4K dashcam, and additional amenities.
Published : October 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM IST
Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India recently launched the new MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition in India. The limited edition EV comes at a starting price of Rs 16.65 lakh (ex-showroom), positioned between the lower-spec Windsor EV and the higher-capacity Windsor EV Pro. The former variant starts at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while the top-spec Pro model is priced at Rs 18.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
With the introduction of the Inspire Edition, MG Motor now offers a mid-range option targeting buyers who are willing to spend a little more to purchase a limited edition EV rather than the base model. So, let’s see the highlighting differences between the new Inspire Edition and the entry-level variant of the Windsor EV.
The Limited Edition Windsor Inspire is more than a celebration of one extraordinary year it's a tribute to 40,000+ families who believed, 30+ awards that validated the vision, and a legacy built on trust and innovation.— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 10, 2025
Every detail is a masterpiece born from your passion and… pic.twitter.com/5rLhGxx6pF
MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition vs Windsor EV: Design
All three variants of the MG Windsor EV share a similar body structure and design. The EV has a raised stance and a closed front fascia, providing a distinctive electric crossover identity. However, the Inspire Edition offers a more aesthetic look compared to the other two trims.
The special edition EV comes with dual-tone colour options. It features rose-gold exterior accents and subtle Inspire badging, which adds a slightly expressive feel without altering the overall design.
A moment to remember, a journey to inspire.— Morris Garages India (@MGMotorIn) October 9, 2025
The Limited Edition Windsor Inspire has arrived, featuring Elegant Dual Tone exteriors, Premium Sangria Red interiors. Skylight Infinity Roof Glassroof, 4K Dashcam, and all black alloy wheels.
Step into a world where elegance… pic.twitter.com/eqvlTLaoJH
MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition vs Windsor EV: Interior and features
The base Windsor EV comes with features like a panoramic sunroof, a large touchscreen, and connected vehicle technology.
Meanwhile, the Inspire Edition focuses more on lifestyle enhancements rather than functional technology compared to the base variant. It offers premium features such as Sangria Red interiors, a Skylight Infinity Roof Glassroof, a 4K dashcam, all black alloy wheels, edition-specific seat elements, 3D floor mats, and accessories that enhance daily usability and cabin personalisation.
MG Windsor EV Inspire Edition vs Windsor EV: Specifications
The standard Windsor EV and the Inspire Edition share the same 38 kWh battery pack, which is claimed to have a range of approximately 331 km. Both variants deliver identical power and torque outputs. The 38 kWh battery pack enables both models to produce a power output of 134 bhp and 200 Nm of torque.