MG M9 Premium Electric MPV Launched In India: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: JSW MG has launched the MG M9, the electric MPV in India. The Chinese company calls it the Presidential Limousine, which is exclusively available in MG Select showrooms. The luxurious MPV caters to people who prefer sophistication and innovation, and undoubtedly sports comfort and convenience features.

The MG M9 is launched at an introductory price of Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can book the vehicle via MG Select’s official website or visit the nearest MG Select Experience Centre and pay a booking amount of Rs 1 lakh. Deliveries of the vehicle will commence from August 10, 2025.

MG M9: Price, Availability Price Rs 69.90 lakh (ex-showroom) Booking Amount Rs 1 lakh Delivery Starts From 10 August 2025 Colour Options Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, Concrete Grey

MG M9: Design

The MG M9 is available in three colour options: Pearl Lustre White, Metal Black, and Concrete Grey. It features a trapezoidal mesh front grille, minimal split LED headlights along with DRLs, which provides a sharp and sophisticated front fascia. The MPV comes with heated Outside rear view mirrors (ORVM), ensuring visibility in all weather conditions. At the rear, the luxurious MPV sports a waterfall-style integrated LED taillights, projecting the premiumness of the vehicle. It rides on 19-inch ContiSeal (self-healing) alloy wheels.

MG M9: Features

The MG M9 is made for people who value comfort, convenience, and luxury in their vehicle. So, the MG M9 comes with Cognac Brown leather and suede seats, intelligent arm rest, Ottoman seats at the second row, with 16-way adjustment, 8 massage settings, and heating and ventilation, a Yacht-style dual sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, a 13-speaker JBL audio system (inclduing subwoofer and amplifier), 1,720 litres of bootspace and a 55 litres of frunk (front truck).

In terms of safety, the new MG M9 features 7 airbags, 5-star Euro and ANCAP rating, Level 2 ADAS, which consists of Driver Monitoring system, blind spot detection, overspeed warning, traffic sign speed limit warning, adaptive cruise control, and more.

MG M9: Features Cognac Brown leather and suede-wrapped seats

Ottoman seats at 2nd row (with 16-way adjustments, 8 massage settings, heating and ventilation)

Yacht-style Dual sunroof

64-colour ambient lighting

13-speaker JBL audio system

7 airbags

5-star Euro and ANCAP rating

Level 2 ADAS suite

MG M9: Specifications

The MG M9 produces a power output of 241.6 bhp and torque of 350 Nm. The M9 comes equipped with a 90kWh NMC battery that gets charged from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes and offers a range of 548 km.