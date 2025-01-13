MG M9 To Showcase Its First All-Electric MPV At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Hyderabad: JSW MG Motor India will showcase its upcoming luxury MPV, MG M9 at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. The luxury MPV will be sold via 'The MG Select' showroom along with the all-electric two-door sporty Cyberster in India. The post shared online highlights features such as ottoman seats in its second row and three-zone climate control which can be controlled through a touchscreen panel on its handrail. Notably, the same touchscreen can be used to control massage modes as well. A lot has not been disclosed yet. Let's dive into the details of the M9 EV we have so far.

MG M9: Expected Design and Dimensions

The M9 EV has already been launched in the global markets. It is expected that a similar model will be launched with Indian specifications. As per the international model, the luxury MPV measures 5,270mm in length, 2,000mm in width, and 1,840mm in height. Meanwhile, the wheelbase of the MPV stands at 3,200mm.

The electric MPV comes in a boxy design with a grill-less design with an LED DRL crystal line moving across the bonnet. It stands on 19-inch CONTI SEAL tyres and is offered a pair of LED headlamps and rearlights. Internationally, the MPV comes in three colours-- Granite Gray, Pearl White, and Black Knight.

MG M9: Expected Specifications, Features, and Rivals

The M9 EV could feature a 90kWh battery pack with a WLTP claimed range of 580km. The 11kW charger offered by MG takes 8.5 hours to charge the MPV from 5 per cent to 100 per cent. While the DC fast charger would charge the battery from 30 per cent to 80 per cent within 30 minutes. The electric MPV produces a power output of 241 bhp and 350 Nm of torque which can go up to 180 kmph.

The M9 EV includes features such as a frunk, automatic on-off LED headlamps, LED rear lights, DRLs, dual panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, 7-inch digital instrument cluster, rearview mirror with media streaming capabilities, three-zone climate control and second row heated and ventilated ottoman seats. These seats can be electronically adjusted in 12 ways and have eight massage modes. These features can be controlled via a touchscreen panel present on its handrail. Furthermore, the MPV gets a wireless charger fixed on its armrest, a 220V power socket a foldable table, and USB ports in the second row.

The MG M9 EV after its official launch will compete against other luxury MPVs such as Kia Carnival, Lexus LM, and Toyota Velfire.