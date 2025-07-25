MG Cyberster Launched In India With 580 Km Range, 503 Bhp Power: Price, Features, Specifications

Hyderabad: JSW MG has launched the MG Cyberster in India. This convertible roadster is the second model from the Chinese automaker; the first was the recently launched electric MPV MG M9. It will be sold via the MG Select showroom premium dealership. Although the EV had already made a noticeable impact internationally, the roadster got the Indian attention when it was first showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

MG Cyberster: Price, availability

The MG Cyberster comes at a starting price of Rs 72.49 lakh (ex-showroom), which is applicable only to customers who had pre-reserved the electric roadster. Other buyers will have to pay Rs 74.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the vehicle.

The MG Cyberster will be available in four colourways: Andres Grey with Red roof, Modern Beige with Red roof, Nuclear Yellow with Black roof, and Flare Red with Black roof.

MG Cyberster in Nuclear Yellow colour. (Image Credit: MG Select)

Bookings for the vehicle can be done online by visiting the MG Select or by visiting the nearest MG Select Experience centres present in 13 cities across India.

While purchasing the MG Cybertser, customers will also be offered a portable 3.3 kW charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and standard installation. The Chinese automaker also offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner and a 3 year/unlimited kilometre warranty for the vehicle.

MG Cyberster: Everything to know

Design: The EV sports an eye-catching, low-slung, convertible body style. It features LED headlamps along with Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) at the front fascia. The rear of the roadster comes with a downward curved boot with a slightly raised edge, acting as a spoiler. It features a full-width LED light bar with integrated indicators. The Cyberster features an electric vehicle platform with a wheelbase of 2,690mm and rides on 20-inch Pirelli P-Zero alloy wheels.

Interior and features: The interior of the vehicle sports two 7-inch digital displays, a 10.25-inch centre-mounted infotainment system, Dinamica suede and premium vegan leather seat upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control with a PM 2.5 filter, a Bose audio system, a flat-bottom multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, steering-mounted audio and display controls, and a rotary selector. In terms of safety, the electric roadster features Level 2 ADAS, a Driver Monitoring system, multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and more.

Specifications: The MG Cyberster comes with a dual-motor, all-wheel drive (AWD) powertrain, which delivers a power output of 503 bhp and torque of 725 Nm. It goes from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds. The roadster features a 77 kWh ultra-thin battery pack, which offers an MIDC-certified range of 580 km.