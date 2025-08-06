Meta Rolls Out 'Safety Overview' Feature For WhatsApp To Protect Users Against Scams

Hyderabad: Meta-owned social media platform WhatsApp has announced the rollout of a new scam prevention tool, called Safety Overview. It aims to protect users from scams running on WhatsApp groups, giving them key information about the group and also tips to stay safe from phishing and other messaging scams.

Safety Overview feature on WhatsApp

The new anti-scam tool gets automatically enabled when someone who is not in the user's contacts adds them to a WhatsApp group. It displays information about the person who added the user to the group, the total number of members, the group creator, and the date when the group was created.

WhatsApp will show Group information without having to look at the chats (Image Credits: Meta Newsroom)

Users can see all the information provided by the platform and decide whether to stay in the group or leave it. According to Meta, if a user does not recognise a group, WhatsApp allows them to exit the group without even having to take a look at the messages in the group.

WhatsApp is currently testing a new way to caution users when they start a conversation with a person who is not in their contact list. The tool will showcase additional context about the person to the user to help make an informed decision.

Tips to avoid scams in individual messaging

WhatsApp says that it has been continuously working to protect users from scams. Recently, it detected and banned more than 6.8 million accounts linked to scam centres. The California-based tech giant has also provided tips to avoid scams in individual messaging on the social media platform. It also provided three tips for users to help them avoid scams while messaging in private.

The company has encouraged users to Pause, Question, and Verify the stranger who tries to have a conversation with the user on WhatsApp.

Pause: Users are recommended to take time before replying to a stranger. They must see whether they recognise the unsaved phone number or whether it feels authentic.

Question: A user must question whether the request made by the stranger is sensible. If someone asks you to send money, gift cards, your ATM PIN, or presents an offer that seems too good to be true—like extremely high pay for very little work—be cautious. These are common signs of a scam.

Verify: If the stranger claims to be a friend or a family member, then users are recommended to directly contact them personally. It is ideal to use another method of communication to contact them.